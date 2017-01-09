March leads local contingent on college team

Former North Surry standout Erin March is enjoying a strong junior season as a forward/center for the Ferrum College women’s basketball team.

March, a 5’11” junior who averaged 6.7 points per game as a part-time starter for the Lady Panthers a year ago, has started every game for the team during this season, in which Ferrum is 6-6 overall but 1-0 in USA South Conference play after beating N.C. Wesleyan 63-51 in its most recent outing on Jan. 6. She scored five points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.

March’s junior season debut came at Roanoke on Nov. 15, in which she scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in her team’s 84-73, adding six blocked shots and two steals for good measure.

Four days after that performance, March was named to the All-Tournament team for the Kean Classic, in which she scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Ferrum to a 57-55 win over Alma. Her basket with 1:15 remaining gave the Lady Panthers a 55-53 lead, which they never relinquished. She helped make sure of that by blocking a shot at the other end shortly after scoring what proved to be the go-ahead basket. Two free throws from teammate and former Surry Central standout Brooke Lewis locked up the win.

March and Lewis are joined by a third player from an area school on Ferrum’s roster, that being Kelly Mounce of South Stokes. All three are juniors. March is second on the team in scoring (9.9 per game) and rebounding (6.1) and leads the Lady Panthers with 21 blocked shots. Lewis is fourth on the team with 8.4 ppg and has also started all of Ferrum’s games, as has Mounce, who is fifth on the team in scoring (7.0) and second in assists with a total of 45.

Ferrum’s scheduled road game with Methodist on Sunday was postponed due to snow, but the team will return to action on Jan. 14 at home against William Peace.

Former Surry Central star Brooke Lewis has started all 12 games for Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team this season. She is averaging 8.4 points per game. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lewis_HS_WBB_17_web.jpg Former Surry Central star Brooke Lewis has started all 12 games for Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team this season. She is averaging 8.4 points per game. Erin March, a former standout on the North Surry girls’ basketball team, earned all-Tournament honors at the Kean Classic earlier this season and is second in scoring and rebound, and first in blocked shots, for this year’s Ferrum women’s basketball team. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_March_HS_WBB_17_web.jpg Erin March, a former standout on the North Surry girls’ basketball team, earned all-Tournament honors at the Kean Classic earlier this season and is second in scoring and rebound, and first in blocked shots, for this year’s Ferrum women’s basketball team.

Ferrum starting ex-Lady Hound, Eagle and Saura

By John Cate [email protected]

