King signs to play at Lees-McRae

On Wednesday, Logan King of Mount Airy High inked her National Letter of Intent to play tennis at the collegiate level, and this fall will suit up for the Bobcats of Lees-McRae College.

Lees-McRae College is located in Banner Elk, with the driving distance an exact two hours away from King’s hometown of Mount Airy.

King is convinced that the overall atmosphere that Lees-McRae provides and offers is similar to a family feel. She also said that the location will be a key contributor in making King’s transition more pleasant and warm.

“The coaches are very nice, and when we went up there I felt like it was my place to be,” she said. “We are already close to the mountains here and the atmosphere was great, also all of the girls were super nice and welcoming.”

King and the rest of her Lady Bears posted an overall record of 26-2 and finished as the runners-up in the state championship this past season under Head Coach Rodney Pell. Mount Airy also claimed the Northwest 1A Conference and West Regional championships.

“For her first two years, she was an exhibition player. During her freshman year (2013), the team numbered nearly 20 players, and 2013 was also the final year of the three consecutive state championships,” said Pell. “During her sophomore season, the team numbered 14 players. Throughout her 2013 and 2014 seasons, Logan exhibited patience and engaged in lessons and extra practices, and by her junior year, she advanced into the top 6 where she played at No. 5 singles (23-3) and No. 2 doubles (14-8). As a senior, she played at the No. 3 singles (14-10) and No. 2 doubles (16-5) and was an important contributor to the conference championship and a run to the state championship.”

Lees-McRae College was founded in 1900 and boasts the colors of Green and Gold. Both of the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s tennis programs are currently under the supervision and guidance of first-year head coach Don Marriott. Both squads belong to the NCAA Division II Carolinas Conference, where four other member institutions also call North Carolina home, those being Barton College, Belmont Abbey, Mount Olive College and Pfeiffer University.

“If Logan has to play behind veteran players, she has an admirable work ethic and the patience needed to become successful and advance,” said Pell. “During matches, she often had to play intense split-set decisions. She has also developed into a more assertive player.”

“I think it is a very awesome experience, and I will definitely enjoy it,” she said. “I know it may be different from high school tennis, but it’s going to be a great experience. I feel like I bond with the Lees-McRae team like they are already part of my family, and I cannot wait to join them.”

Mount Airy’s Logan King, pictured with her parents and MAHS head tennis coach Rodney Pell and Athletic Director Angela Mayfield, signed to play collegiately at Lees-McRae College on Wednesday afternoon. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0946a.jpg Mount Airy’s Logan King, pictured with her parents and MAHS head tennis coach Rodney Pell and Athletic Director Angela Mayfield, signed to play collegiately at Lees-McRae College on Wednesday afternoon. Hannah King | The News

Four years of hard work pays off for Lady Bear netter