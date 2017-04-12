No. 4 Falcons too much for Hounds

When you’re taking on a team that’s on fire, you have to meet fire with fire.

The North Surry Greyhounds started Tuesday night’s game off hot with the night’s first score and lead, but things took a turn for the worst in the second inning, and the home team eventually fell to the Forbush Falcons for their first conference loss by a 12-2 mark.

The Falcons left two men on base during their first opportunity at the dish and didn’t score, but as far as North Surry, things were the opposite. Leadoff man Kobe Slate reached base by catcher interference and collected second base on a balk. Kendal Tucker also reached base by walk and placed runners on the corners for Reid Stanley. With Stanley at bat, another balk scored Slate and advanced Tucker to third base. A late-inning punch out rested the Greyhounds and left Tucker on third, but the game’s first run was owned by North Surry.

Forbush (14-1, 5-0 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference) responded to the Greyhound score by posting five of their own to open up the second inning. Just after after the second out was collected, Falcon Jamie Sheek’s line drive drove in two runs for a 2-1 Forbush lead. Another line drive to leftfield scored another two Falcons, and a Blake Winebarger single scored Tyler Campbell for the inning’s fifth and last run for the visitors. The Falcons left one man on base as the inning concluded.

The Greyhounds were able to place Kyle Casstevens on first base in the second inning, but a strikeout for the third out left him stranded.

The Falcons kept adding to their already fruitful lead by adding another two runs in the fourth inning, courtesy of a 2-1 count pitch that Campbell sent over the center field fence for a two-run home run. They added another three runs in the fifth inning to take a 10-1 lead against the home team going into the sixth inning.

Down 12-1 going to the bottom of the sixth, the Greyhounds logged another run, but this wasn’t enough to come back, let alone force the state’s fourth-ranked 2A team according to MaxPreps.com to play the seventh inning.

Stanley doubled to start production for North Surry in the inning with a line drive past the Falcon third baseman. Ryan Ward reached base by walk, putting two Hounds on the bases for Casstevens. During Casstevens’ at-bat, Stanley was able to cross home plate via a wild pitch for the Greyhounds’ final score on the night. Casstevens walked and set runners on first and second for Mack Cooke. There was another interference from the Falcon behind the dish, allowing the bases to be loaded with Greyhounds. A caught pop-fly in center field retired the Hounds as they left three on base during their final opportunity at the plate.

The Falcons have played fifteen total games, and have only lost one, which was their first contest of the season against West Forsyth, by a single run. With the conference win over North Surry, Forbush has now won 14 straight.

North Surry’s overall mark fell to 6-5 overall and 2-1 in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play.

North Surry’s Reid Stanley takes a lead off first base in the Greyhounds’ loss to Forbush on Tuesday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0934-1.jpg North Surry’s Reid Stanley takes a lead off first base in the Greyhounds’ loss to Forbush on Tuesday night. Hannah King | The News The Greyhounds’ Mackenzie Cooke came onto the mound to relieve in North Surry’s loss to the Falcons on Tuesday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0935-1.jpg The Greyhounds’ Mackenzie Cooke came onto the mound to relieve in North Surry’s loss to the Falcons on Tuesday. Hannah King | The News