Bears batter Villains again

On Wednesday night, the Granite Bears of Mount Airy registered a 9-2 win over Bishop McGuinness, and as a result, tallied back-to-back wins over the Villains in the last two days.

Bishop logged the night’s first run of the game. The Villains’ lead lasted across the first four innings, which inevitably gave Mount Airy fans a scare, considering the Bears had just drove to Kernersville the night before and posted a 13-3 win against them on their home field.

Bishop extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning, and at that moment in the game, one can imagine they were feeling pretty confident about their play up to that point. The game saw its most pivotal moment in the bottom of that inning, when the Granite Bears stepped up to the dish. The home team logged a massive six runs, stormed into the lead, and stayed there the rest of the night.

In the fourth for Mount Airy, Cooper Nester started things off with a single to center. Matthew Dodd then mustered out a line drive out to right field and advanced Dodd to third. At that point in the contest, Nester was only the second Granite Bear to be placed in scoring position all game. Robert Brown saw runners on the corners and notched first by walk, loading the bases.

At this point, Bishop sent another man to the mound in hopes of getting out of the jam with as little damage as possible. Trey Simmons laid down a suicide squeeze bunt, but the out was made at home plate rather than first, leaving the bases loaded with two down. Simon Cawley stepped into the box and brought in the first Mount Airy run with a walk. Clay Taylor stroked a double to centerfield and drove in two more Bears for a one-run lead, but the Granite Bears were far from finished. Corbin Welch chipped a pitch out to right field, and scored Cole Shelton and Taylor. Welch would later advance and steal his way all the way to third base, then scored Mount Airy’s sixth run of the fourth inning. After four complete innings, the Granite Bears led by a 6-2 mark and held their visitors scoreless for the remainder of the night.

In the fifth, there was another pitching change for the Villains, but the Granite Bears were still able to add three more runs before being held scoreless the final two innings. Dodd was the leadoff man for Mount Airy in the bottom of the fifth and pounded out a triple with his fly to right field. Dodd was driven in by Robert Brown’s chopper to shortstop. Ryan Edwards was hit by a pitch. Baylor Brinkley walked, setting runners up on first and second for Shelton. Shelton’s pop fly out to centerfield nabbed the second out for Mount Airy. However, Taylor was also hit by a pitch and loaded the bases once more for the Bears. Welch was the next man up for Mount Airy and headed for first after also being walked, forcing in a run. The third and final run on the night from the home squad originated as another Granite Bear was walked.

Mount Airy registered nine runs off of seven hits, while their visitors posted two runs from three hits.

The Granite Bears improved their mark to 10-6 overall, along with 6-2 in Northwest 1A play and will travel to Winston-Salem today to take on Salem Baptist Christian starting at 3:30 p.m.

Mount Airy pitcher Tanner Dutton got the win for the Bears on Wednesday against Bishop. Just one year after only winning three times all season, the Granite Bears have 10 this season and a trip to the state playoffs is in sight. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0956.jpg Mount Airy pitcher Tanner Dutton got the win for the Bears on Wednesday against Bishop. Just one year after only winning three times all season, the Granite Bears have 10 this season and a trip to the state playoffs is in sight. Hannah King | The News Mount Airy’s Corbin Welch looks out on the pitcher during the Granite Bears’ 10-6 victory over Bishop McGuinness on Wednesday afternoon. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0960.jpg Mount Airy’s Corbin Welch looks out on the pitcher during the Granite Bears’ 10-6 victory over Bishop McGuinness on Wednesday afternoon. Hannah King | The News The Granite Bears’ Clay Taylor takes a lead off third base as he looks to score against Bishop McGuinness. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0963.jpg The Granite Bears’ Clay Taylor takes a lead off third base as he looks to score against Bishop McGuinness. Hannah King | The News

