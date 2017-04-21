Cards pick up two non-conference wins

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s two baseball wins on Thursday afternoon didn’t move the Cardinals any closer to the Northwest 1A Conference title, but they might just help them when it comes time for postseason seeding.

With nearly the entire conference taking the week off for spring break, East Surry played a doubleheader against two non-conference foes at Barry Hall Field, dispatching Starmount and then South Stokes in a pair of games that got under way starting at 1 p.m.

The win over Starmount marked the second mound appearance for junior Kain Kiser since returning from a sort arm, and he earned the win in a game that went from close to a blowout in a hurry.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and made it 4-0 in the third, but the Rams (5-12 overall) bounced back with a run in the top of the fourth. There the score remained until the bottom of the fifth, when East Surry exploded for seven runs and ended up with a walk-off mercy rule victory.

The Cardinals had to play the full seven innings in the nightcap, but blanked South Stokes 4-0.

Sophomores A.J. Wilson and Cameron Whitaker combined to pitch East to victory in this one, with Wilson going six innings in his only outing of the week.

East Surry improved its overall record to 14-4 with the two victories. Going into Thursday’s games, the Cardinals were the state’s sixth-ranked 1A team, according to MaxPreps.com.

Conference play resumes next week, and the Cardinals will be facing a familiar foe in both of their league outings. East Surry hosts Mount Airy on Tuesday and then visits the Granite Bears on Friday night. In between, the team will visit West Stokes on Wednesday. The Bears (11-6, 6-2) are in second place in the league standings, one game behind co-leaders East Surry and Walkertown.

The Cardinals' John Marion watches a pitch go by for a ball in a game earlier this season.