Hounds win on the road at home

Reagan was technically the home team for the last contest of Day 1 of the SouthData Holiday Classic at North Surry High School, but if the Raiders thought they were going to make themselves at home at the Ron King Gym, they had another thing coming.

North Surry’s boys basketball team held their would-be ‘raiders’ to just four points in the second quarter and pulled out to a 30-21 lead by halftime, which they maintained throughout the third quarter before zooming away to a 79-62 victory on Thursday night.

The Greyhounds, unusually wearing their road blues in a game played in their own gym, improved to 9-1 on the season with the victory. Reagan, a 4A team expected to be a big factor in the Central Piedmont Conference, dropped to 7-3.

North Surry entered the contest as the newly-minted third-ranked team in 2A ranks, according to MaxPreps.com, and after the Raiders used a 6-0 run to take a 12-9 lead midway through the opening period, they asserted themselves. Kendal Tucker drove the lane for a short jumper to cut the lead back to one, and then Mason Hawks dialed long distance with 1:32 left to put his team ahead for good, at 16-15.

The quarter ended with North clinging to the lead at 18-17, but not for long. A minute into the second period, Tucker got the ball in his favorite spot on the left baseline and knocked it down. Then Hawks pushed the ball ahead on a break to Casey Hull for two easy points, and after a stop at the other end, Carter Phillips knocked down a short jumper to make it 25-19.

Raider head coach Jeff Overby asked for a time-out, but Hawks wasn’t giving Reagan any respite. He stole the ball in the frontcourt, took it back the other way, and then kissed it off the glass for a reverse layup when the Raiders got back to contest the shot. The Hounds eventually got the lead to as many as 10, and were on top 30-21 at the break.

North’s display of basketball wizardry down the stretch was too much for the visitors to overcome. North Surry maintained the momentum after intermission, outscoring Reagan 17-9 in the first four minutes of the second half to extend its lead to 17 points. From there, it was simply a matter of playing out the rest of the contest.

North Surry’s boys and girls will be back at home for the final day of the Classic today. The girls will face East Forsyth at approximately 6:30 p.m., with the boys to follow.

North Surry 58, Reagan 38

Reagan, which was also technically the home team for the girls’ game that preceded the nightcap, led just once, at 13-12 senior guard Delaney Fay scored 10 points in the early going for her team. It helped the Lady Raiders’ cause that the Lady Hounds’ Mikaela Johnson spent the entire game in foul trouble and played only about 10 minutes.

However, that didn’t help Reagan guard freshman center Elle Sutphin, nor did it help them stop senior point guard Maggie Hawks, and it didn’t prevent junior Martha Holt from stepping up in a big way and picking up the slack for Johnson, who was reduced to a cheerleader on the bench while her teammates blew the game open in the second and third quarters.

North Surry (5-5) outscored Reagan 20-7 over the final five minutes of the first half, and took the lead for good when Holt posted up a Reagan defender and scored to put her team on top 17-15. Hawks scored six points in the final two minutes of the half, and when Sutphin drilled a 14-footer at the buzzer, the Lady Hounds were in command, leading 32-20.

North kept pouring it on in the second half, extending the lead to 20 points at the end of three, and eventually leading by as many as 27 points before coach Shane Slate cleared his bench late in the game.

Sutphin led the way with 20 points and six rebounds, while Hawks had 19 points to go with her five assists. Holt had nine points, three rebounds and three assists, while Johnson tallied six in limited action.

