Lady Eagles chop down 4A Spartans

This isn’t the kind of game that the Surry Central girls’ basketball team was supposed to win.

The Lady Eagles’ opening game of the SouthData Holiday Classic pitted them against a Mount Tabor team that was taller, physically stronger, and was a 4A team to boot. Like most of the pre-conference holiday tournament games that have pitted a large school against a smaller one, most people figured that Central might play the Lady Spartans tough, but come up short.

However, the Lady Eagles and head coach Mandy Holt weren’t reading from the script. Surry Central never trailed by more than five points, and made a late surge at the end of the third quarter to retake the lead, which they held the rest of the way for a 42-37 victory in North Surry’s Ron King Gym.

The Lady Eagles (5-4) displayed superior ball-handling skills and fundamentals in knocking off their foes from the Central Piedmont 4A. To beat Mount Tabor, which was either taller and physically stronger at nearly every position, Central would have to stand up to the banging on the interior and not back down, and its guards would have to follow their shots and run down any loose balls.

“I thought we battled hard the whole time. I’m really proud of them,” said Holt. “I’d challenged the guards to get in there and help rebound as well, and they did.”

Surry Central made it clear from the beginning that it wasn’t backing down. The Lady Eagles took the fight to Tabor in the first quarter, trailing only once, when Makiya Hargrave scored to give her team a 9-8 lead. But Central ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by Joley Cabe swishing a deep three from the wing for a 15-9 lead.

The Lady Spartans fought back to tie the game at 18, and then Cabe hit another three. However, Tabor surged back ahead 25-23 by intermission, and then held the advantage well into the third quarter, at one point going up by five. Central clamped down defensively and tied the game at 29. In the last 75 seconds, the game decidedly turned in favor of the Lady Eagles, who wore their road blacks for this contest. At the 1:15 mark, Taylor Cochran stole the ball from a Tabor guard and got the ball out to Brooke Snow for her only two points of the night. A minute later, after each side had an empty possession, Cochran found herself leading a fastbreak with Cabe filling the lane. She pushed the ball forward, Cabe finished, and with a quarter to go, it was 33-29.

“We did a good job of attacking the basket but also keeping it under control,” said Holt. “They gave us a lot of different looks defensively and we were able to attack any one of them.”

A minute into the final period, it was Cabe’s turn to finish a fastbreak led by Claire Via. Then Cochran made a pair of free throws and Holt ordered her team into a delay game with a six-point lead. The Lady Eagles went ahead by as many as seven, and freshman Jacee Busick made a key block on a Tabor shot, but the Lady Spartans crawled back into the game in the last minute, on the strength of Hargrave’s play underneath and five missed free throws from Central. With 46 seconds left to play, Mount Tabor closed to within 39-37 and then nearly stole the ball in the backcourt.

Cochran and Via teamed up on the play that won it for the Lady Eagles. With Cochran inbounding the ball near halfcourt, Via, the shortest player on the court, gave her Lady Spartan defender the slip and raced toward the basket. Cochran laid the ball on the money and Via finished, making it 41-37 with 39 seconds to play. The Lady Eagles forced a travel at the other end, and Cochran sank one of two free throws to close it out.

“I thought we did a good job of holding our composure at the end,” said Holt. “We were able to take care of the ball and secure the win.”

Cabe led the team with 15 points and also grabbed six rebounds. Busick added eight points, four blocked shots, and 10 rebounds, while Cochran added eight points, four assists and four steals. Via had six points and three assists. Hargrave led Mount Tabor with 15 and Danielle White added eight.

Surry Central’s boys and girls will be at North Forsyth this afternoon for day two of the event. The girls will play Atkins at 2 p.m., followed by the boys against Glenn at 3:30.

Mt. Tabor 64, Surry Central 21

The boys game was no contest. The Spartans, described by one observer as a “community college-type team,” scored the first eight points of the game, led 24-2 at halftime, and cruised to victory over Surry Central, whose tallest player, 6’5” senior Dante’ Hanner, was essentially the same height as the Spartans’ guards.

Mount Tabor, ranked 11th in the 4A ranks by MaxPreps.com, won its sixth straight game.

Noah Wilmoth led the Golden Eagles with six points. Ethan Danley and Chandler Johnson each had three.

