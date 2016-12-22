Cardinals earn split decision with Glenn

WINSTON-SALEM — East Surry’s women’s basketball team started their participation in the 2016 SouthData Winter Classic just the right way, as they defeated Glenn by a score of 65-55 at host North Forsyth High School.

East Surry and Glenn were both highly competitive to start their opening game in the 2016 SouthData Classic.

For the Lady Cardinals, six different individuals scored in the first. Bethany Clayton and Sarah Mann each posted a six points, Maddi Pennington, Tara Beck and Cheyanne Fresch netted a basket each.

The balanced scoring helped lift East to an early 18-15 lead after one.

For both teams, the aggressiveness picked up in the second, as the Lady Cardinals went to the line on eight different occasions to take foul shots.

In the second, Clayton went to the line four times, going 4 for 7, along with a bucket. Katlyn Creed and Maddison Pennington snagged two from the line each. Pennington would pick up six total points in the second. Madison Bowman shot her first bucket on the night and would later score again in the fourth. Cheyanne Fresch also scored two.

Although the Glenn Bobcats had outscored the Cardinals in the second quarter, it was East still held a 36-34 lead heading into the locker room at half. The second quarter was the only quarter that Glenn had claimed more points than East Surry.

The Cardinals made only eight of their seventeen attempts at the foul line in the first half of the ballgame.

“We needed to make free throws and we needed to box out, and finish defensive sides,” said East Surry coach Caleb Gilley.

After the half, Pennington came out hungry and quickly gathered six more points. Alongside Pennington, Katlyn Creed showed back up on the score sheet as she tallied four of her night’s six points. After three, the score was narrowly in the the Lady Cardinals’ favor at 50-47. They missed only one single foul shot out of nine tries in the third, a definite difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball.

Glenn pulled within one early in the fourth quarter, but East Surry held on. Two and a half minutes into the fourth, Pennington was intentionally fouled and made one from it. East Surry then had a two-point lead and then gradually pulled away. With 2:20 left in the game, Clayton drove down the court and was fouled heading to the basket. She claimed a bucket and made one from the line, giving the Lady Cards a 63-55 lead. After they got the ball back, Pennington went to the line, and made her last two shots, sealing a 65-55 victory.

“I thought during the second half we were much better defensively, and we went 15/17 from the line in the second half and that itself made a big difference,” said Gilley.

The Lady Cardinals will stay at North Forsyth today, and play Reagan at about 5 p.m. on the final day of the event. At about the same time at North Surry, the East boys will play West Forsyth.

Glenn 67, East Surry 62

East Surry, uniquely among the schools playing on Thursday, was at both venues. The Cardinal boys played at North Surry High School, and put on one of the best games of the day at that venue.

The Cardinals trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but battled back in the final minutes and closed to within 61-60 with 2:47 remaining when Jefferson Boaz hit a 3-pointer from the right baseline. East Surry missed on a chance to take the lead, but again got to within one at 63-62 when John Marion sank two free throws with 57 seconds remaining. However, the Cardinals were unable to score again, and Glenn (4-4) escaped with a series of free throws in the stretch run.

The Bobcats led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but Marion sparked a rally with two 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Quincy Smith pulled East to within 48-45 with 1:31 left in the quarter on a driving layup. Glenn then ended the third on a 7-0 run of its own and forced the Cardinals to begin the final frame down by 10.

East Surry’s Katlyn Creed knocks down a free throw to break the tie in her team’s win over Glenn on Thursday evening. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_esgirls-1.jpg East Surry’s Katlyn Creed knocks down a free throw to break the tie in her team’s win over Glenn on Thursday evening. Hannah King | The News The Cardinals’ Quincy Smith takes the ball to the basket in the Cardinals’ narrow loss to 4A Glenn in the opening round of the SouthData Holiday Classic on Thursday evening. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0882a.jpg The Cardinals’ Quincy Smith takes the ball to the basket in the Cardinals’ narrow loss to 4A Glenn in the opening round of the SouthData Holiday Classic on Thursday evening. John Cate | The News East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz looks for an outlet man in his team’s 67-62 loss to Glenn on Thursday night in the SouthData Classic. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0900a.jpg East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz looks for an outlet man in his team’s 67-62 loss to Glenn on Thursday night in the SouthData Classic. John Cate | The News

Girls down Bobcats by 10, boys’ late rally comes up short