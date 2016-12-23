Hounds hang on to beat E. Forsyth

Fittingly, the most exciting game of the two-day SouthData Holiday Classic was the last one to finish.

Action had already wrapped up at North Forsyth when the Classic’s other host team, North Surry, went down to the wire against East Forsyth in a game that wasn’t decided until a putback by the Eagles’ Conner Sparrow at the buzzer left them one point short of the Greyhounds in a game that ended in a 60-59 final score.

The Greyhounds, who entered the night as the state’s second-ranked 2A team according to MaxPreps.com, led 58-44 with 5:54 remaining after a dazzling play where Mason Hawks blocked a shot at one end, igniting a North Surry fastbreak that Carter Phillips finished by scoring at the other end. However, the Hounds (10-1) scored just two more points the rest of the game, those coming on a driving layup by Phillips with 3:39 left to make the score 60-51.

In the last three and a half minutes, North Surry missed four shots and two front ends of one-and-one free throw opportunities. In the meantime, East Forsyth, which hadn’t been closer than five points since the middle of the second quarter, whittled away at the lead while the Hounds played determined defense to hold on. With 2:36 left, Curtis Coleman made a pair of free throws, and then Sparrow, who was a handful for North on the inside all night, scored on a layup with 89 seconds left to make it 60-57.

After the Hounds turned it over on their next possession, Sparrow got inside again but missed in traffic. Kendal Tucker got inside and grabbed the rebound for the hosts, but Casey Hull missed a front end with 34 seconds to play. The Eagles had the ball for the rest of the game.

North Surry played outstanding defense for the next several seconds, and with 11.1 seconds left, Josh Wiley went to the line for two shots and missed both. However, the ball caromed long on the second miss, allowing East Forsyth one more chance with 8.6 seconds showing on the clock. Coleman missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the game, and as time ran out, all Sparrow could do was grab the errant shot and stick it back, with all the Hounds in the vicinity careful not to touch him.

North won the game despite an uncharacteristically poor shooting night. The Hounds, who came in averaging 80 points and nearly eight made 3-point shots per contest, were effectively shut down by what appeared to a successful strategy employed by the Eagles. For much of the night, East Forsyth (6-4) gambled that it could contain Hawks, while conceding some room to operate to Phillips and basically ignoring Tucker, hoping that he would have an off-night shooting the ball.

The strategy was a mixed bag. Hawks got 16 points, under his normal 21.1 per-game average, and North Surry made just five 3-pointers at a low percentage. Tucker made a three in the first quarter, but went 1-for-8 from long range on the night. However, Phillips, who drew more and more attention as the game went on, was spot-on his average with 25 points. In addition, when East Forsyth played gang-defense on Hawks in the first quarter, reserve Avery Smith came off the bench and took advantage with six points. When Tucker finally did connect after three misses from long range, the Hounds led 20-10 late in the first quarter.

The Eagles answered with an 11-2 run to close to within one, but after Hawks went coast-to-coast for a layup and then hit a 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the first half, North was back on a roll and pushed the lead back to nine before settling for a 34-27 halftime lead.

The teams played on even terms in the third quarter, North’s lead never dipping below five, and the Hounds led 51-44 going to the final frame, which they started on a a Hawks three and a Phillips putback before going cold down the stretch.

Coleman led the Eagles with 17 points. Sparrow added 13.

The Hounds will play North Forsyth on Monday night in the first round of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at Walkertown High School.

North Surry 65, North Forsyth 31

The Lady Hounds will head into Christmas on the strength of two straight blowout wins in the SouthData Classic.

They largely have freshman Elle Sutphin to thank for this one. The 6’2” center scored North Surry’s first eight points of the game, and outscored North Forsyth 10-7 by herself in the opening period. That doesn’t even count the seven points that were scored by her teammates.

In the second quarter, Sutphin scored two more quick baskets before leaving with her second foul, but while that was going on, senior Maggie Hawks had gotten hot and hit a pair of 3-pointers, sandwiched around a jumper from Martha Holt right after she checked in for Sutphin. The Lady Hounds kept feeding the post the rest of the evening, and eventually built a 36-point lead in the third quarter before coach Shane Slate cleared his bench early.

This allowed the rest of the game to play out on even terms, with North (6-5) never reaching a 40-point lead and a running clock.

Sutphin led the way with 18 points. Mikaela Johnson and Hawks each added 14, while Arin Bunker was the high rebounder with seven.

The Lady Hounds will face McMichael on Tuesday evening in the fourth game of the day at the Lady Bear Holiday Classic at MAHS.

North Surry’s Chase Chandler (14) cuts off an East Forsyth guard looking for a path to the basket during the Greyhounds’ 60-59 win on Friday night on day two of the SouthData Holiday Classic. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0057a.jpg North Surry’s Chase Chandler (14) cuts off an East Forsyth guard looking for a path to the basket during the Greyhounds’ 60-59 win on Friday night on day two of the SouthData Holiday Classic. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Elle Sutphin cuts off the lane against an East Forsyth player during Friday’s victory for the Lady Hounds. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0040a.jpg North Surry’s Elle Sutphin cuts off the lane against an East Forsyth player during Friday’s victory for the Lady Hounds. John Cate | The News

Eagles cut 14-point lead to one, but time runs out