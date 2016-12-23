Eagles bounce back, down Glenn

WINSTON-SALEM — Surry Central’s boys basketball team made sure that its trip to the SouthData Winter Classic wasn’t a fruitless one.

One day after being overwhelmed by a powerhouse Mount Tabor team, the Golden Eagles proved resilient by outlasting Glenn 61-52 in a game that was tight throughout at North Forsyth High School.

The win did not come easy for Central, as Glenn kept the score close throughout.

Five seconds into the ball game, Danté Hanner drove to the basket and collected a quick two, and moments later Dreven Harrison helped carry his team to a 4-0 score. However, Glenn’s first basket was a 3-pointer, and this set the tone for the night. Hanner, Chandler Johnson and Austin Hazelwood all registered a shot, while Dreven Harrison hit two in a closely contested opening period that ended with the Bobcats on top.

Surry Central outscored Glenn by four in the second, and took a 1-point lead going into the half.

Glenn’s Micah Bennett came out firing in the third and quickly totaled 11 points. Glenn took a 37-32 midway through the quarter. Brandon Norman responded for Surry Central and pulled his team within one of the Bobcats, and with an Ethan Danley three, Surry Central regained the lead at 39-37. Then Johnson got fouled shooting a three and by the time he left the line, he carried three points with him. After three, the score was 43-37 in favor of the Eagles. In the third, Hanner added six points, and Harrison tallied four.

In the fourth, Danley went 2-for-2 from the line, and Hanner picked up nine more of his night’s 17. Harrison came on strong with six more points and Surry Central pulled away for the win.

On Dec. 30, the Eagles will travel to Starmount.

Atkins 47, Surry Central 40

The Lady Eagles played 1A power Atkins tough, but came up short in the second half on the second day of the SouthData Classic.

The Lady Camels scored the first four points of the game, but 3-pointers by Joley Cabe and Jacee Busick staked Surry Central to a 13-10 lead. Another Busick basket and a three from Claire Via made it 18-14 after one.

Surry Central had only picked up one point from the line and there was no score until half way through the second, for either team. Brooke Snow splashed a two to put her team up by four. With a little over two minutes left in the half, Atkins coach Louis Lowery called a timeout with Surry Central having a 23-17 lead. It did him little good, as the Lady Eagles still led 25-20 at the break. However, the Lady Camels came on strong after intermission.

Atkins held Surry Central to just six points in the third quarter and carried a one-point lead into the final period. Surry Central’s six came from Cabe, Taylor Coe and Busick.

The Golden Eagles went 7 of 8 in the last quarter of the ball game, but struggled to score from the field. Jacee Busick would be the only Surry Central player to collect a basket (other than free throws) in the fourth. Atkins started the final quarter on fire and led by eight when Central coach Mandy Holt called timeout with 6:21 left and her team down by eight.

The Lady Eagles rallied, as Taylor Cochran picked four points from the line soon after the timeout, after she was fouled on back-to-back possessions. Brooke Snow also claimed a free throw.

During the last two minutes of regulation, Busick was chosen to take two technical free throws and made them both. She also collected a basket before time ran out. Even with offensive success towards the end, it was not enough to inch past Atkins.

Atkins’ 15 points in the fourth was exactly what the Lady Camels needed to edge past Surry Central.

Surry Central (5-5) will continue play Dec. 30 at Starmount.

Surry Central’s Jacee Busick takes a hook shot in her team’s loss to Atkins on Friday night in day two of the SouthData Holiday Classic. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_jacee.jpg Surry Central’s Jacee Busick takes a hook shot in her team’s loss to Atkins on Friday night in day two of the SouthData Holiday Classic. Hannah King | The News The Golden Eagles struggle to get the ball inbounds against Glenn on Friday night. However, Central eventually beat the Bobcats 61-52. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_scboyz.jpg The Golden Eagles struggle to get the ball inbounds against Glenn on Friday night. However, Central eventually beat the Bobcats 61-52. Hannah King | The News