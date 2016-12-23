Cards throw scare into No. 1 W. Forsyth

Everyone involved with East Surry basketball was proud of what their Cardinals did on Friday night in the middle game of the SouthData Holiday Classic at North Surry High School.

Coach Jason Anderson’s Cardinals were massive underdogs to a West Forsyth team that came in with a 9-1 record and is not only widely regarded as the best team in metro Winston-Salem, but also is rated by MaxPreps.com as the best team in the state, regardless of classification.

Someone forgot to tell East Surry that they were supposed to be scared. The Cardinals, taking on what might be the best team in the state with their top post player a freshman, took the fight right to the Titans in the first half and held a stunning 25-24 lead at the break.

Sure, it didn’t last. West Forsyth finally began to pull away late in the third quarter and eventually beat East Surry 63-52, dropping the Cardinals to 5-5 on the season. The only thing Anderson was disappointed about was that the Cardinals didn’t pull off the shocker.

“Everyone’s saying they’re the best team in Winston, and they’re the No. 1 seed in the best bracket of the Frank Spencer. We’re a young team in a lot of ways,” said Anderson. “But as a coach, I hate losing, and I want these guys to hate losing too, because that’s how you get better.

“We did play well at times, and these last two days we’ve gotten better. We controlled the pace and made them play our style, which is what we had to do. But we have to execute better. We had a few open looks in the first half that we could have converted. It’s a building process, and we took a couple of steps forward.”

A showdown that wasn’t supposed to be one transpired early on. After four minutes, the Cardinals led 4-2. West Forsyth did its best to shake East Surry and tied the score at eight in the last minute of the first quarter, but then Trevon Simmons stepped up and knocked down a 3-pointer with a Titan defender in his face. The Cardinals led 11-10 after one.

In the second quarter, the lead changed hands five times, with Simmons hitting another three, then Jefferson Boaz getting inside for two, and finally Austin Pardue making two free throws with 26 seconds left in the first half to put the Cardinals back on top, 25-24.

Adam Burke scored 50 seconds into the second quarter to make it 26-23, but then the Titans began to flex their muscle and regained the lead. The last East Surry lead came on a hook shot by Luke Cartwright with 4:27 left in the third, making the score 28-27. West Forsyth went on an 11-4 run, but the Cardinals kept fighting, although noticeably wearing down against a team with little drop-off when it went to its bench. East trailed 44-38 going into the final eight minutes.

The Titans kept pressing their advantage in the final period and built the lead to 15. The Cardinals whittled it back down to 10, but time was running out, and Anderson finally conceded the game with 1:41 to play, clearing his bench. West did the same moments later.

Simmons led East Surry with 14 points. Quincy Smith added a dozen. Cartwright had six, while Austin Pardue, Boaz and Burke each tallied five.

East Surry is off for the rest of the Christmas break and will return to action on Jan. 4 at home against West Stokes.

Reagan 72, East Surry 45

East Surry’s girls fell to 4A Ronald Reagan on Friday night at North Forsyth High, 72-45.

Reagan jumped on top early on and never let up, no matter the score.

On the opening drive, three seconds in, Reagan registered its’ first basket. A minute later, East Surry’s Bethany Clayton drove to the basket and came back with two points. Tara Beck was found open under the basket, but before long, Reagan was up 12-4.

There was 4:30 left on the clock when Katlyn Creed swished a three that helped pull her East Surry team within five of the Raiders. Clayton hit another, while Maddi Pennington hit two threes. However, the Lady Raiders kept filling the basket as well, and Reagan led 21-14 after one.

Reagan clamped down defensively and outscored East Surry in the second quarter 20-3 and carried a 27-point lead into the second half. They extended it to 34 after three quarters.

In the final frame, Clayton went to the line on three separate occasions, making four of six. Haley Jennelle also scored four points, while Morgan Smith and Sarah Mann held two each. East Surry outscored Reagan 15-8 in the last eight minutes, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0992a.jpg East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz tries to work inside against a defender from the state’s top-ranked team, West Forsyth, on day two of the SouthData Holiday Classic at North Surry on Friday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1009a.jpg East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz tries to work inside against a defender from the state’s top-ranked team, West Forsyth, on day two of the SouthData Holiday Classic at North Surry on Friday. John Cate | The News