No Christmas break for Bears

There won’t be much of a Christmas break for Mount Airy’s boys’ basketball team.

Less than 72 hours after wrapping up their final game in the SouthData Holiday Classic and less than 24 hours after celebrating Christmas, the Granite Bears will back on the hardwood to compete in the Pepsi-Cola Bracket of the 42nd annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, hosted by the Lawrence Joel Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, along with Reagan and Walkertown high schools in Forsyth County.

The bracket that includes the Bears starts out on the day after Christmas with four games at Walkertown. Mount Airy, seeded fifth out of eight teams, plays No. 4 Glenn at 7:15 p.m. Other games include top-seeded Reagan facing Atkins at 2 p.m., third-seeded R.J. Reynolds playing host Walkertown, the sixth seed, at 5:30, and second-seeded Parkland vs. No. 7 Carver at 3:45.

If the Bears want to play in the Joel Coliseum at any point during the event, they will need to beat Glenn. All of the consolation round games will be played at Walkertown High School, a venue which Mount Airy is already very accustomed to playing in. Semifinal games will be played the LJVM at 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The winners of Reagan-Atkins and Mount Airy-Glenn will square off in the first game, and the winners of the other two first-round games will play afterwards.

Should the Bears lose to Glenn, they will play the Reagan-Atkins loser at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, at WHS. The fifth-place game is Wednesday at 12:45, following the 11 a.m. seventh-place game. The third-place game, for losers of the semifinal games at Joel, will be played Wednesday at 3:30 at Walkertown.

The championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Joel Coliseum.

Glenn, like Mount Airy, competed in last week’s SouthData Classic. The Bobcats (4-5) faced East Surry on Thursday night and pulled out a 67-62 win. The next night, they clashed with Surry Central in a game at North Forsyth, and fell 61-52.

Top-seeded Reagan (7-4) also competed in the SouthData, where it took on North Surry in the Hounds’ own gym and lost 79-62, then stayed there on Friday and took on the Granite Bears, who used a 27-4 second-half run to down the Raiders 60-45.

Mount Airy guard Will Sparks directs the offense in the Granite Bears’ win over Reagan last Friday in the SouthData Classic. Despite their 15-point win over the Raiders, it is the latter who are the top seed in the Pepsi-Cola Bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, which opens Monday night with Mount Airy taking on Glenn. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0990a.jpg Mount Airy guard Will Sparks directs the offense in the Granite Bears’ win over Reagan last Friday in the SouthData Classic. Despite their 15-point win over the Raiders, it is the latter who are the top seed in the Pepsi-Cola Bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, which opens Monday night with Mount Airy taking on Glenn. John Cate | The News

Mount Airy boys open Frank Spencer Classic tomorrow

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.