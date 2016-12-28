Hounds fade in second half, fall to Tabor

PFAFFTOWN — Mount Tabor defeated North Surry in the third-place game of the Champion Bracket at the 2016 Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Wednesday afternoon at Reagan High School. The Spartans pulled away in the second half to take a 71-48 victory over the Greyhounds.

Mount Tabor scored first and built a lead in the first few minutes of the ball game. For the Greyhounds, it was Mason Hawks who struck first. Hawks drained two three-pointers back to back to make the game 13-6 in Tabor’s favor. Casey Hull was fouled driving to the basket and went 2-for-2 from the line. In the final two minutes of the first quarter, Kendal Tucker picked up two free throws and there was also a Carter Phillips three-pointer. With Phillips’ make, the Greyhounds were within two of the Spartans. Mount Tabor led the ballgame after one, 22-19.

The second quarter was the only quarter that North Surry would outscore Mount Tabor, and after the first 16 minutes of basketball, the score was an even 33-33. Avery Smith, Phillips and Hawks scored early to keep North Surry in the game, and then Tucker contributed his six points to the cause. North was down by two as time was running out. With seven seconds left on the clock in the second quarter, Hull tried to beat the clock with a three, but he missed. Phillips was open under the hoop, grabbed Hull’s board and the shot was good as time expired, tying the score.

At the half, Hawks, Phillips and Tucker all carried eight points each, and the Greyhounds showed that 12 of their 33 points snagged from in the paint. Eleven points were second-chance points and six were from the bench.

However, the Hounds seemed to run out of gas in the second half against the bigger and more physical Mount Tabor team.

The Spartans regained the lead after 20 seconds of the third quarter. Mount Tabor outscored North Surry 19-6 in the third quarter and ended it with a comfortable 52-39 lead.

To start off the fourth, Phillips grabbed a feed from Hawks and produced the first basket of the fourth quarter. Tucker also added seven more points in the fourth as well. However, the Spartans were simply too much down the stretch and pulled away for the win.

Phillips grabbed 11 boards in the loss, and was North Surry’s leading rebounder. Tucker was the Greyhounds leading scorer at 15 points. Phillips tallied 12 and Hawks eight.

Of North Surry’s 48 total points, 22 points came from in the paint, and eleven were second chance points. Four points came from fast breaks and six were off the bench.

The Hounds (11-3) will return to action on Jan. 3, when they host West Stokes.