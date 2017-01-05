Eagles sweep Carver in WPAC openers

DOBSON — Carver may have to get used to the idea that trips to Dobson no longer equal automatic victory for its sports teams.

Two months after defeating the Yellowjackets en route to the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference football title this season, the Golden Eagles played host to many of the same Carver players when the Jackets showed up in town for their conference opener on Tuesday night.

The rematch on the hardwood produced the same result, with Central knocking off their guests 71-67.

The Eagles (6-6, 1-0 WPAC) trailed by eight points after one quarter of play, but dominated the second and third quarters to surge ahead of the Yellowjackets. An evenly played final period left the Eagles ahead by four at the final buzzer.

Senior Dante’ Hanner led Surry Central with 20 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Classmate Dreven Harrison also stood strong against the physical Carver front line and had eight boards to go with his 11 points. Brandon Norman added 16 and Chandler Johnson eight.

In the girls game, the Lady Eagles improved to 7-5 overall and also won their conference opener with a 60-20 dismantling of Carver.

All eight Surry Central players who got into the game scored, led by Jacee Busick with 16 and Joley Cabe with a dozen. Taylor Cochran and Taylor Coe each added eight, Claire Via seven, Brooke Snow four, Sarah Ford three and Hannah Beasley two. Coe had nine rebounds and Busick eight. Busick had six steals and Cabe four, while Ford had five assists and three steals. Cochran made five deflections on defense.

Surry Central traveled to South Stokes on Thursday night in a game that ended after press time. The Eagles travel to Alleghany on Wednesday night.