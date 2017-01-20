Forbush changes tactics, beats Central

DOBSON — Forbush had a plan for how to beat Surry Central in Friday night’s girls game, and it was working well in the first quarter.

Then they had to switch to Plan B, and that worked as well in helping the Lady Falcons to a 51-39 road victory in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference action.

In the early part of the game, WPAC co-leader Forbush (15-2, 4-0) was utilizing 5’11” freshman standout Parkley Hennings as a key on both sides of the ball, on offense where she scored six quick points in the first quarter, and as a defensive force underneath against a Lady Eagles team with two six-footers and a 5’10” player in its own rotation. The idea paid off, as Central went one-and-done on its first four offensive possessions, all of which ended in the team settling for an unsuccessful 3-pointer. After trailing early, the Lady Eagles briefly tied the game at 8 on a Taylor Cochran 3-pointer with 2:48 left in the opening period, only to see Forbush respond with three late baskets and led 14-8 at the end of the first.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Hennings’ night was done. She aggravated a nagging injury in the opening minutes, and was not able to return. However, it may have been no less unfortunate for Surry Central, which now had to deal with entirely different tactics from the Lady Falcons.

“We had to shoot the ball well tonight, especially after (Hennings) went out. When she went out, it took a lot of our inside game away,” said Forbush coach Bradley Shore. “She has some muscles she’s been receiving therapy for, and it got re-aggravated tonight. I don’t know how bad it is, but she couldn’t come back in.”

In the second quarter, Forbush’s backcourt took control of the game. After not making any long-range shots in the first eight minutes, and trying virtually none, the Lady Falcons nailed four in the second. Nicole Scott opened the period with a bomb off the left wing with 6:24 left in the first half. Jacee Busick responded with one of her own for Central, but the next two Forbush possessions saw even more long-range gunnery. Calyn Davis struck from the right wing at the 4:46 mark, and after a defensive stop, Hope Grimes toed the same spot as Davis and hit an identical shot to give Forbush a 23-11 lead. Cochran and Busick responded with baskets for the Lady Eagles, but Scott took the ball the length of the court after the latter’s basket, and then moments later, Davis hit her second trey of the quarter. The period ended with the visitors in command, 31-17.

Surry Central (8-7, 2-2), which had shot poorly in the first half, tried to mount a comeback as the third quarter got under way. Claire Via opened the second half with back-to-back threes, chopping her team’s deficit down to 10, 33-23. With 3:09 left in the period, Brooke Snow scored off a layup and the lead dwindled back to single digits, at 35-27. However, Forbush scored the last eight points of the third quarter, including back-to-back threes from Davis and Scott, and this time the home team was unable to rally.

In the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lady Falcons went into a delay game, and Surry Central never got closer than 10 at any point in the final eight minutes.

Davis led Forbush with 16 points. Scott added 11, Casey Brown seven, Hennings six, and Grimes and Sidney Matthews each tallied five. For the Lady Eagles, Busick had 16, Cochran 12, Via six and Snow four.

The Lady Eagles will travel to West Stokes on Tuesday night, while Forbush will challenge North Surry for first place in the league in a home game that same evening.

Surry Central’s Taylor Coe steps out to defend against Forbush’s Casey Brown during Friday night’s game. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0578a.jpg Surry Central’s Taylor Coe steps out to defend against Forbush’s Casey Brown during Friday night’s game. John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Brooke Snow tries to cut off the lane against Forbush’s Calyn Davis during Friday night’s victory for the visiting Lady Falcons. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0587a.jpg The Lady Eagles’ Brooke Snow tries to cut off the lane against Forbush’s Calyn Davis during Friday night’s victory for the visiting Lady Falcons. John Cate | The News

Lady Falcons win with threes after early injury