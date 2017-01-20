Eagles shut down, then rout Falcons

DOBSON — It was a sign of things to come when Surry Central’s boys held Forbush without a point for the first five minutes of Friday night’s game.

The Golden Eagles returned to the hardwood for the first time since the completion of exams and led from wire to wire against the visiting Falcons, evening their Western Piedmont Athletic Conference slate at 2-2 with a dominating 63-44 victory.

Forbush (9-6, 1-2 WPAC) was unable to score until Micah Cranfill hit a 3-pointer off the right wing with 2:54 left in the opening period, by which time a 3-pointer from Ethan Danley followed by baskets from Mason Wood and Dante’ Hanner had already staked Central to a 7-0 lead. The Falcons got as close as 8-5 in the last minute of the first quarter, but an old-fashioned 3-point play by Hanner secured an 11-6 lead after eight minutes of action.

That was the last time this game was close. The Golden Eagles (7-8, 2-2 WPAC) outscored Forbush 21-9 in the second period, gradually building the lead with basket after basket in a cleanly-played quarter that saw both teams combined assessed with just one foul. Chandler Johnson, Brandon Norman and Dreven Harrison all hit threes during the quarter, with Harrison’s coming just 20 seconds before intermission and sending Central to the locker room with a 32-15 advantage.

Forbush spent the entire second half trying to mount a rally and get back into the game, but never got closer than 14 points. With 5:52 left in the third, Norman hit a scoop shot to give Central what would be its biggest lead of the game, at 20 points (37-17), a margin they would later match but never surpass. The Falcons called timeout, gathered themselves and then scored three straight unanswered baskets, but Forbush had no answer for Hanner. The senior scored on a putback to extend the lead back to 39-23 with 2:33 left in the quarter. On Central’s next possession, he went to work on the low blocks, backed his way toward the basket and hit a shot while being fouled. His bonus free throw made it 42-25, and the Eagles carried that same 17-point lead into the final period.

Central twice led by 20 (52-32 and 56-36) in the fourth quarter before Coach Myles Wilmoth cleared his bench late in the game.

Hanner led the Eagles with 13 points. Norman and Harrison added 11 each. Wood, Danley and Chandler Johnson all contributed seven. Logan Lineberry led Forbush with 18. Travis Gardner added 16 and Cranfill tallied seven.

Forbush hosts North Surry on Tuesday night, while Surry Central will travel to West Stokes.

