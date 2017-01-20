Lady Hounds pummel S. Stokes

The Lady Greyhounds of North Surry hosted and defeated the South Stokes Sauras on Friday night, by a score of 55-16.

After the first quarter, North already led the ballgame 15-2, with South Stokes’ only two points in the first coming from the free throw line.

Mikaela Johnson hit a layup within the first 20 seconds, which created a Greyhound lead that only grew from there. Elle Sutphin followed with a jump shot a minute later. Maggie Hawks also scored a quick layup early in the first. Johnson posted four points before the Sauras got on the board. The Greyhounds reeled off an 8-0 run before South Stokes posted its first point. Following their lone score of the first eight minutes, Arin Bunker swished a three-pointer, followed by two baskets from Martha Holt.

Johnson started the second off hot, scoring the first basket in the second quarter. She and Tiana Shuff both went coast-to-coast for two quick layups to start the quarter off. Holt scored nine points in this quarter alone. At the half, North Surry had compiled a 31-7 lead, and at that point in the game, the only points from the Sauras were from the free throw line, two in the first, and five in the second.

In the third quarter, there were three Greyhounds to contribute. Sutphin added eight points and Johnson six. Myia West also tallied a point. South Stokes had another two-point quarter and after three quarters, found themselves down by 37 going into the last quarter of regulation.

Arin Bunker was fouled driving to the hoop to start the fourth quarter, and with her basket and free throw both good, a running clock was implemented. Bunker would later net another, claiming five of her squads’ nine fourth quarter points. Hannah Moxley chipped in three points.

The Lady Hounds now own a perfect 4-0 mark in conference play. They will visit Forbush (15-2, 4-0) on Tuesday night in a battle for undisputed first place.

In the win, Holt led North Surry with 13 points and four offensive rebounds. Johnson had 12 with five total rebounds, and Sutphin 10 points and seven total rebounds.

“I liked the pressure we had early, we played predominantly man-to-man. Turnovers were a bonus and we just wanted to make them work as hard as possible. We had our second unit come out and they gave us a real nice boost,” said North Surry coach Shane Slate.

North Surry’s Elle Sutphin positions herself for a possible rebound as Taylor Duncan (5) takes a free throw against South Stokes on Friday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0582.jpg North Surry’s Elle Sutphin positions herself for a possible rebound as Taylor Duncan (5) takes a free throw against South Stokes on Friday night. Hannah King | The News