Bad start dooms Cards

WALNUT COVE — The South Stokes Sauras got the best on the East Surry boys on Wednesday night, handing the Cardinals a 56-41 defeat in a non-conference road game.

During the first two and a half minutes, South Stokes had racked up a quick 12-0 lead, and the Sauras never looked back.

At the 4:13 mark, Jefferson Boaz was the first Cardinal to earn a score. East Surry did not post another point until the last minute of the first, where five of their seven first-quarter points came from. John Marion was fouled on a drive, the basket counted and he added one from the line. Adam Burke also helped put the Cardinals on the board with a basket during the final 10 seconds. After one, the Cardinals were down 20-7.

East Surry almost matched South Stokes’ fourteen points in the second, with thirteen of their own, and of their second-quarter points, all but one stemmed from 3-pointers. Luke Cartwright and Boaz netted one each during the first minute and a half, and that was before any Saura could answer. At the 5:15 mark, Burke netted his first of two 3-pointers in the second to bring his team within a dozen. About 30 seconds later, Burke hit another shot from the same spot for another three points. Trevon Simmons also had his share from behind the arc with a 3-pointer of his own. However, the Cardinals were still behind 34-20 to the Sauras at the break.

In a game that looked to almost be out of reach, the Cardinals placed themselves in a situation in the third that they could almost taste a comeback. The third quarter was significant for East Surry, mainly because they outscored South Stokes for the first time all game.

Of East Surry’s eight points midway through the third, Boaz claimed six of those himself. At that time, he had scored as many as South Stokes had all quarter. Boaz made two shots from the paint and scored two from the free throw line. Cartwright was the other Cardinal who tallied a score, as he put back Marion’s miss. Cartwright later scored again with less than two minutes left in the third. Boaz went 1-for-2 from the line and with Cartwright’s third basket of the third quarter, the Cardinals found themselves down by just 10. Colby Guy’s first score on the night came with 20 seconds left, on a shot just inside the arc. After trailing by double digits in the first two quarters of action, the Cardinals were only down by eight going into the final eight minutes of competition.

In the fourth, South Stokes scored six points before a Cardinal responded. Simmons was the only player for East Surry who posted a score early on in the quarter. Quincy Smith was the second Cardinal to pose a score, and earned his first points on the night as he clinched two from the line with a little over one minute left to play. Smith’s second score would be the last for East Surry, as he finished with four points.

A rematch will take place at East Surry High at 2 p.m. this Saturday.

East Surry hosts conference opponent Bishop McGuinness tonight.

East Surry’s Colby Guy (20) contests an inbounds pass by South Stokes during Wednesday night’s non-conference game. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0731.jpg East Surry’s Colby Guy (20) contests an inbounds pass by South Stokes during Wednesday night’s non-conference game. Hannah King | The News