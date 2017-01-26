Lady Cardinals rout S. Stokes

WALNUT COVE —A break from Northwest 1A Conference action on Wednesday night was a fruitful one for the East Surry girls, who grabbed a decisive 58-28 road win over South Stokes.

The Sauras were held to single digits during every quarter of the game.

Sarah Mann was the first to score for either team, giving East Surry (11-7) its first lead. The next Cardinal to pose a score was Bethany Clayton, and a little over three minutes into the game, she already held eight of East Surry’s ten points. Midway through the first, Maddi Pennington helped build an early Cardinal lead, taking one from the free-throw line and later draining a three. With less than two and a half minutes left in the quarter, East Surry possessed a 14-7 edge over the Sauras. Pennington added another basket in the mix and during the last seconds of the first quarter, Morgan Smith was fouled and went 1-for-2, leaving East Surry on top 17-9 after one.

The second was another high-scoring quarter for the Cardinals as they posted another 18. Of these points, a dozen came from three-pointers alone. Pennington and Chyanne Fresch tallied two each. Fresh ended the second with eight points. Katlyn Creed made her first score of the night and Bethany Clayton added her ninth. After two quarters, East Surry led 35-17.

The Sauras posted a quarter high of nine points in the first, and eight in the second, but they would not improve upon their second quarter performance for the remainder of the game.

In the third, East Surry added another 15 to their lead. South Stokes struck first, but Sarah Mann netted her second basket on the night, which produced a 37-19 score early in the quarter. Clayton finished her night on the score sheet with two more baskets in the third, resulting in 14 on the night. Katlyn Creed scored on a layup, and by then, the Cardinals had compiled a 20-point lead on the hosts. Pennington finished the quarter off adding seven more points, including a basket from behind the arc, a layup and a jumper in the paint. East Surry led 50-22 heading into the last quarter of play Wednesday night.

The Cardinals finished the ball game off by adding eight more to their night’s total. Fresch hit her respective shots from the line. Midway through the quarter Tara Beck’s shot hit the mark, as she claimed her first score. Madison Bowman found Morgan Smith on a backdoor cut, as she fed her the ball to collect her last points of the game. The last Cardinal to score was Beck, who gave the Cardinals a 30-point lead. It would remain a 58-28 score throughout the last minute and a half.

In the win, East Surry’s leading scorers were Pennington who led the Cards with 19 points, four assists, and three steals. Bethany Clayton computed 14 points, with eight total rebounds and seven assists, and Fresch finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Cardinals picked up their eleventh win on the season from South Stokes, and will continue play as they host Bishop McGuinness tonight in a league matchup.

East Surry’s Bethany Clayton blocks out South Stokes’ Ashley Brown under the basket during Wednesday night’s game. Clayton had 14 points and eight rebounds in the Lady Cardinals’ non-conference road victory. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0713.jpg East Surry’s Bethany Clayton blocks out South Stokes’ Ashley Brown under the basket during Wednesday night’s game. Clayton had 14 points and eight rebounds in the Lady Cardinals’ non-conference road victory. Hannah King | The News