Bears sweep Walkertown

WALKERTOWN — Walkertown was better prepared than it was back in December, when Mount Airy steamrolled the Wolfpack by 29 points in the Granite Bears’ belated season opener.

It still wasn’t good enough, though.

The state’s third-ranked team according to MaxPreps.com broke the game open in the third quarter and then held Walkertown at bay in the final eight minutes to claim a 66-56 victory, improving Mount Airy to 13-5 overall and 6-2 in Northwest 1A Conference action. The win, coupled with a road loss by Bishop McGuinness to East Surry, moved the Bears into second place outright in the conference.

Mount Airy was unable to shake the Wolfpack in the first two quarters, leading 12-10 after one and doubling that up to 24-20 in the second. However, the Bears came out of the break strong, outscoring Walkertown (6-12, 2-5 NW1A) 16-4 in the third quarter to take a commanding 16-point lead.

The win was also noteworthy for two dunks from junior guard Caleb Arrington, the first two times in his career that he had accomplished this. The Bears, who are ranked No. 8 in the state by NCPreps.com, have had numerous dunks this season, but all of them came from Donavon Greene before Friday night.

The girls game was little more than a formality, as the Lady Bears improved to 17-1, 8-0 with a 62-15 pummeling of the Lady Wolfpack. Mount Airy, ranked No. 3 in the state in the latest NCPreps.com poll and fourth by MaxPreps, cruised to a 48-11 halftime lead and forced a running clock early in the third quarter.

Mount Airy’s boys and girls will host North Stokes on Tuesday night.