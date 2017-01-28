Eagles swat away Jackets

WINSTON-SALEM — Surry Central could have started and finished its Friday night game with Carver better than it did, but the Golden Eagles were dominant in the middle, and that was enough to complete a season sweep of the Yellowjackets with a 62-59 road win.

Central (8-10, 3-3 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference) held off a late rally by the home team to break a two-game losing streak and get back to the .500 mark in league play against into a Tuesday night home game with South Stokes. The Yellowjackets pumped in 24 points in the final eight minutes and chopped what had been a double-digit deficit at one point down to a single-possession game, but the Eagles held on for their second narrow win over Carver.

The Yellowjackets started out strong and built a 20-13 lead through one quarter of play, but Central adjusted its defense and held Carver to just seven points in the second quarter and eight in the third. Meanwhile, the Eagles displayed a balanced attack in which four players eventually scored eight or more points. They held a 29-27 lead at halftime and continued to take the fight to the Yellowjackets in the third, building a substantial lead and holding a 44-35 advanatge going to the final period.

Dante’ Hanner, with 21 points, and Austin Hazelwood with 15 lead the offense, and the two also tied as high rebounder with six. Dreven Harrison scored nine and Brandon Norman eight.

Surry Central 78, Carver 44

The Lady Eagles bounced back from a dismal performance in their last outing to earn a decisive WPAC victory over the host Yellowjackets.

Central led just 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but extended the margin to 15 by halftime and continued to add to its lead throughout the second half.

All eight Lady Eagles found their way into the scorebook, with Jacee Busick leading the way with 32 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Claire Via scored 13, Hannah Beasley 10, and Savannah Atkins seven. Taylor Cochran had five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Sarah Ford had nine assists.

Surry Central’s Jacee Busick had 32 points and eight rebounds in her team’s win over Carver on Friday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0569a.jpg Surry Central’s Jacee Busick had 32 points and eight rebounds in her team’s win over Carver on Friday night. John Cate | The News