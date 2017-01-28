Lady Hounds hammer West Stokes, 59-19

KING — The North Surry Lady Greyhounds are a perfect 6-0 in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play after defeating the Lady Wildcats of West Stokes on Friday night, 59-19.

The Lady Greyhounds had already picked up their first WPAC victory against the Wildcats on Jan. 3. Entering Friday night, they were coming off of a big conference win at Forbush.

North Surry held the Wildcats to single digits in every quarter of play for the second time this season.

“After our big win against Forbush, I was afraid we might come out a bit flat, but I will say saw we changed up and did play a lot of different defenses tonight. Offensively, we did some good things, but overall after being in a big game like that (Forbush), I was pleased,” said North Surry coach Shane Slate. “We just want to maintain focus as much as possible as we get into the last couple games of the season, and it gets difficult sometimes, so hopefully we will be able to keep it up.”

Sydney Cromer scored the first basket for either team on Friday night, as she drained a 3-pointer within the first minute to put her Wildcat team on the board. Mikaela Johnson responded, as she stole the ball and collected her first net. Elle Sutphin went 1-for-2 from the line to pull an even and early 3-3. Cromer’s next make also happened to be the last for the Wildcats in the first, as tallied all five of West Stokes’ first-quarter points. However, Johnson added six more to total eight in the first quarter. Sutpin scored a basket, and with 3:15 left on the clock, Maggie Hawks drained the first Greyhound 3-pointer. Arin Bunker hit two from the line and Tiana Shuff also registered a basket, putting North in command at 18-5 after the first quarter.

North Surry posted an additional nine points, on a second three and a layup by Hawks and two baskets from Sutphin, to begin the second before West Stokes coach Nick Frye called for a timeout. West Stokes’ Sarah Stone drained a shot behind the arc and claimed the only Wildcat score in the second quarter. After Stone’s make, Sutphin finished the second off with six more points, totaling 13 in the first half alone, and Johnson added two, bringing her total to 10. During the last minute before the half, Bunker snagged a feed from Sutphin as she collected her second basket. After two quarters on Friday night, the Greyhounds led 37-8.

Back from the break, the Greyhounds tacked on 11 more before a Wildcat registered a third-quarter score. Hawks found her last basket as she finished the night off with 10 points. Twenty seconds later, Johnson found an open Sutphin under the hoop to prompt a 41-8 score. Johnson was fouled and clinched two from the line and Sutphin gathered another basket in the paint. Bunker went 1-for-2 from the line and midway through the third, a 40-point running clock was initiated after Shuff make her second basket. At the 3:18 mark, Tori Allen for the Wildcats grabbed a board and hit a quick layup, but this only cut the lead back to 40. The second and last Wildcat net came from Sarah Stone as she had her second three-point make with 20 seconds left on the clock, leaving the score at 51-13 after three.

Caroline Pulliam logged a Wildcat make within the first minute, but the Wildcats would not reveal another score until Allen during the final two and a half minutes. Jessy Nichols recorded her first basket with feed from Hannah Moxley. Moxley also added four points late in the fourth. West’s Caiya Huling was fouled on the drive while scoring in the last minute, but that was all the scoring on this night.

Sutphin led North with 17 points. Johnson added 12 and Hawks 10. Nichols and Moxley posted three assists each. Johnson and Sutphin blocked a shot each. Sutphin led the team with eight total rebounds and Johnson topped the team high with five steals.

North Surry will host Carver (5-12, 1-5) on Tuesday for another league matchup. The Wildcats will travel to Forbush that evening.

North Surry’s Mikaela Johnson works out of the high post against West Stokes defender Emma Addington during Friday night’s game. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0751.jpg North Surry’s Mikaela Johnson works out of the high post against West Stokes defender Emma Addington during Friday night’s game. Hannah King | The News The Lady Hounds’ Martha Holt (34) tries to get open for a pass as West Stokes defender Shaylee Montgomery tries to cut off the lane in Friday night’s game. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0760.jpg The Lady Hounds’ Martha Holt (34) tries to get open for a pass as West Stokes defender Shaylee Montgomery tries to cut off the lane in Friday night’s game. Hannah King | The News