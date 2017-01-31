DOBSON — All of a sudden, the Surry Central girls’ basketball team finds itself moving back up in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference standings.

The Lady Eagles won their third straight conference game Tuesday night, controlling the game from start to finish in earning a 62-42 victory over visiting South Stokes to keep at least some hope of a conference title alive.

Surry Central (11-8, 5-2 WPAC) trails conference leader North Surry by two games and Forbush by one in the standings with three league contests left, including rematches with both of the leaders. Just as importantly, the win locked up at least third position for the Lady Eagles, who lead the fourth-place Lady Sauras (8-12, 2-5) by three full games and have the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of a season sweep.

The game itself was never in doubt after the last few minutes of the first half. The Lady Eagles led just 21-19 with 4:48 left in the second quarter, and had just pulled starter Taylor Cochran out of the lineup with three personal fouls. However, Central ended the half on a 13-4 run. Brooke Snow started it with a 16-foot jumper and a putback. In the last three minutes, Taylor Coe made two free throws, knocked down a short jumper, and then Sarah Ford ended the first half with a steal, which she flipped to Claire Via for an easy layup and her team’s biggest lead to that point, 34-23.

“I thought we kept our composure when they started making a little run,” said Surry Central coach Mandy Holt, whose team had briefly led 19-9 in the first quarter before South Stokes closed the gap. “We basically took care of business and won another conference game.”

The run continued after the break, with Jacee Busick hitting two shots to open the third quarter. Ford picked up another steal, which she tossed to Cochran for an easy hoop and forced Saura coach Mitch Adams to call time-out with his team down 40-23. Central hit a bit of a scoring slump after pushing the lead to 18 points, but the team’s defense remained tough, and South Stokes scored just three points in the next five minutes. The Lady Eagles got them all back when Busick had a steal and found Via for an easy score and a foul. She converted the bonus free throw to make it 46-28 with 1:22 left in the period.

Central led by 19 at the end of the quarter, and its lead never dipped under 14 points in the last eight minutes.

Busick led a very balanced scoring attack for the Lady Eagles with 15 points. Coe and Cochran added 10 each, followed by Via and Savannah Atkins with nine each and Snow with seven. Ford added nine assists. Via and Busick each added five rebounds, while Snow led the team with seven.

For South Stokes, Kenya Jones led the way with 18. Maggie Joyce added 12 and Mallory Tedder seven.

Surry Central will travel to Mount Airy tonight.

