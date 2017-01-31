Lady Bears batter N. Stokes

The Lady Granite Bears remain an unbeaten 9-0 in Northwestern 1A Conference play, after tallying another conference win, 62-16 against North Stokes on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears held the Vikings to single digits every quarter of play, a feat they have registered twice this season against North Stokes.

“We have explained to our girls, that even in games that maybe aren’t as close as others, you still have to do the little things right. These last couple of games, we have really been pleased with how they have come out with the energy and rebounding. I thought we did a really nice job crashing the boards tonight offensively,” said Mount Airy coach Angela Mayfield.

After the first quarter, Mount Airy had compiled 33 points in comparison to North Stokes’ five. Madeline Mayfield registered the first Mount Airy basket, as she found the net within seven seconds of the tip-off. Twenty seconds later, Asherah Smith stole the ball in the Vikings’ paint and scored her first basket. Shaunae Sawyers found an open Jo Snow to get her on the board as well. The first six points went unanswered, but North Stokes collected its first basket at the 6:32 mark. North Stokes did not post another score for five minutes.

Mayfield collected her second basket soon after. At the 5:15 mark, Sawyers drained the first 3-point basket of the night and sent Mount Airy into an eight-point lead. Five seconds later, Sawyers netted her second of the night, and the Lady Bears had a double-digit lead. Snow stole from a Viking and went coast-to-coast with her next layup. Mayfield passed to an open Sawyers, and from then Sawyers found Smith with a no-look pass to help ignite Smith’s second basket, a three-pointer. After Snow clinched two from the line, the Lady Bears already held an 18-point lead, still with four minutes left to play in the first. Sawyers was fouled while scoring a basket and added three points to the Mount Airy lead. Smith netted her third basket of the first. Sarah Lankford posed her first and only score of the night while being fouled on a scoring drive, giving her three points. Megan Fleming swished a 3-pointer and it was 31-2 before North Stokes finally scored again. Sawyers and Snow each led the first for the Granite Bears with 8 points. Smith added 7, Mayfield 4, Lankford and Fleming 3.

Mount Airy added 18 more points in the second quarter. The first score form either side in the second came from Fleming, with a made basket and one from the line that followed. Snow held another made within two minutes into the second quarter. North Stokes added only two in the second, they both came from the free-throw line, one two and a half minutes into the second and the other during the last thirty seconds. Amber Arnett drew her first score of the night during the later end of the second quarter. With Arnett’s first basket, she gave the Lady Bears a 40-point lead. Arnett followed with a 3-pointer, and the Granite Bears were up 49-6. Shalin Revels also made her mark in the second quarter, clinching two from the line. At the break, Mount Airy led 51-7.

Mount Airy added a slim seven points in the third quarter, but even if they hadn’t added any, they would have still battled with a comfortable lead. Snow and Mayfield added two points each in the third, while Smith claimed three. North Stokes added a solo net in the third, and after the third quarter, it was 58-9.

North Stokes’ seven points in the fourth quarter matched its same scoring production the whole first half. During the first two minutes into the fourth quarter, North Stokes posted four unanswered points against Mount Airy. Megan Fleming changed the mark, as she went 1-for-2 from the line. Arnett also partook in the fourth quarter action sealing a last 3-pointer to finish the game for Mount Airy.

In the win, Smith led the Bears with 14 points, Snow added 12, with Arnett and Sawyers each scoring 8.

Sawyers posted the team high with seven rebounds. Lankford was close behind with six.

Mount Airy will take on Surry Central for a home non-conference contest tonight.

The Lady Bears’ Madeline Mayfield cuts off the lane during Mount Airy’s win over North Stokes on Tuesday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0801.jpg The Lady Bears’ Madeline Mayfield cuts off the lane during Mount Airy’s win over North Stokes on Tuesday night. Hannah King | The News