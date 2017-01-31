Big second half lifts Bears

The Mount Airy boys’ second-half play was surely the difference in outlasting the North Stokes Vikings during Tuesday night’s win, as the Granite Bears scored 50 points after the break and rolled to a 77-65 victory.

Mount Airy won the tip-off. Donavon Greene immediately feed to ball to Caleb Arrington, who then posted Mount Airy’s initial score and lead. Less than a minute later, Greene made his first basket. After Greene, Ryan Graham clinched two from the line, and Mount Airy found itself with a 6-0 unanswered run to start Tuesday night off. The Bears held the Vikings scoreless the first two minutes of action.

North Stokes then claimed the next four points and were then with a basket of Mount Airy. Graham didn’t seem to like how close the Vikings were and wanted a little more breathing room on the scoreboard, so he answered with nothing but net and a three-point make. During the second part of the opening quarter, Greene found his second net, followed by Jackson Smith’s 1-for-2 from the line. The Granite Bears were still only up by three after Smith’s make. Arrington found nothing but net from behind the arc for a 15-11 lead. Gregory Greene was the last Bear to post a score, and he did so with a little over a minute left to play in the first. At the conclusion of one, Mount Airy held the lead, but only by a basket, 17-15.

Mount Airy added 10 points in the second quarter, but the Vikings had 11. Harrison Joyce feed Donavon Greene the rock for the first Mount Airy basket in the second. North Stokes’ Zach Chesnet made a 3-pointer which pulled his Vikings squad within one of the Granite Bears. Will Sparks collected his first basket a minute and a half into the second quarter. However, the Vikings hit another three and took the lead for the first time in the game. Arrington went straight to the rim, and added two points. Down by one, North Stokes coach David Anderson signaled for a time out, and with a little over two minutes left to play in the second quarter.

After North took the lead again, Gregory Greene took a feed from Donavon Greene for a basket, which put the Bears up by one, 25-24. As the lead changed once more, and with less than a minute left to play before the break, Mount Airy was down by one. Sparks collected his second basket of the half with three seconds left, and Mount Airy led 27-26 at the break.

North Stokes scored to open the second quarter, but Sparks responded with a layup, and the Granite Bears held a one-point lead. At the 6:37 mark, Donavon Greene was fouled while heading to the rim and made his third basket of the night. He missed the free throw, but Smith was able to grab the board and lay it up for two points of his own. During the next minute, Donavon Greene added three more points, and Smith two. Midway through the third, the Bears were battling with a six-point lead. Arrington claimed his first net of the second quarter, and by then had compiled nine points on the night so far. Arrington added another five towards the end of the third, before any other Mount Airy player posted a score. Smith was the next Bear to add to the lead with a made basket while being fouled, along with a free throw. During the last five seconds, Donavon Greene claimed the last Mount Airy basket, as they went into the final quarter of play up 53-46.

“I wanted to speed the game up, and in the third quarter, we started to get some transition baskets. Our emphasis was to get the ball inside, and we started to finally buy into that into the third quarter, and I was pleased by that,” said Mount Airy coach Levi Goins.

Mount Airy’s second-highest scoring quarter was the fourth at 24 points. Donavon Greene collected the first six points posted by Mount Airy, all before a Viking could score. His basket at the 6:14 mark put North Stokes’ center on a poster with a statement slam dunk. Thirty seconds later, Gregory Greene hit his third basket on the night and helped lift the Granite Bears to a 13-point lead. For the second time during the second half, Smith was fouled while scoring and added another three points. Soon, Arrington made a jumper and the lead was up to 17. During the last three and a half minutes, Isom held his second net. G. Greene hit another jumper and went 3-for-4 from the line. The last Granite Bear to score was Jackson Heath, with a 3-pointer during the final 20 seconds.

Donavon Greene led the team with 20 points. He was followed by Arrington with 18, Smith with 11 and Gregory Greene with 11.

Mount Airy’s Caleb Arrington gets into position to defend against North Stokes during the Bears’ 77-65 win on Friday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0810.jpg Mount Airy’s Caleb Arrington gets into position to defend against North Stokes during the Bears’ 77-65 win on Friday night. Hannah King | The News

Mount Airy scores 50 after the break, downs Vikings