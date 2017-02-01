Bears pull out 51-43 win

Surry Central’s loss on Tuesday night was tough enough. What happened on Wednesday may have been even more heartbreaking for the Golden Eagles.

Central once again did what it needed to do in order to have a chance at upsetting one of the area’s top teams, playing tough defense and executing well against a Mount Airy team ranked in the top 10 of every state 1A poll. With 3:10 left in the game, the Eagles’ Chandler Johnson hit a 15-foot jumper and tied the game at 38, completing a comeback from what had been a 12-point deficit on two occasions.

Two things happened to doom the Surry Central upset bid. One was that the Granite Bears’ Caleb Arrington knocked down 3-pointers on the next two possessions and Mount Airy held onto the lead from there. The second was something that had already occurred — the main reason the Eagles ever trailed by 12 in the first place.

With 5:19 left in the third quarter, Arrington sank a three off the right wing to tie the score at 22, the first time Mount Airy (15-5) had been even since it was 0-0. Moments later, the Bears caught a huge break when Central’s leading scorer, Dante’ Hanner, had to leave the game with a high-ankle sprain. While Hanner, who had led his team with 12 points to that point in the contest, desperately tried to walk off the injury on the sideline, Mount Airy took full advantage.

Over the next 3:12, while Hanner tried to recover enough to return, the Bears outscored the Eagles 12-0. Donavon Greene had a basket-and-foul three-point play, Ryan Graham stole the ball near halfcourt and took it for a score, Will Sparks hit two baskets, and Gregory Greene sank two free throws.

Finally, Hanner returned, and even though the 6’5” senior was visibly limping the rest of the game, his presence was key as Central batttled back. He scored five points in the last 2:04 of the third quarter, which ended with Mount Airy on top 36-28.

“I’m not going to blame our losing on (Dante’s injury),” said Surry Central coach Myles Wilmoth. “We’re learning to compete against the best teams around. We played South Stokes to a tight game last night and we played Mount Airy to a tight game tonight.

“They’re a good team. We’re learning how to be a good team, and we’ve just got to learn to make the play at the end of the game that we’ve got to make.”

In the final period, Gregory Greene hit a jumper 12 seconds in, but Johnson scored the next six points for the Eagles, culminating in a 3-pointer that made it 38-34 with 6:07 to play. The Bears’ next two possessions ended in blocked shots by the hobbled Hanner. At the 3:54 mark, he got open underneath and dunked to pull his team within two. Then Noah Wilmoth took a charge underneath the basket from Arrington, and Johnson scored to tie it.

Arrington’s threes came with 2:54 and 2:21 to play. Johnson answered with a 2-footer at 1:58, but that was as close as Central got until Johnson hit a three from the top of the key with 39 seconds left, cutting the gap to 46-43. But Donavon Greene got a breakaway on the ensuing inbounds pass, and a Central defender intentionally fouled him to prevent a dunk. One free throw from Greene and two more from Graham on the penalty possession all but secured the win.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, and those two shots (Arrington’s threes) were two big shots,” said Mount Airy coach Levi Goins. “They did a good job of defending the perimeter, but we did not have a good night shooting. I don’t know what our percentages were, but we struggled from various spots on the floor.

“We were fortunate to come out with a win.”

The Eagles (8-12) scored the first seven points of the game and led 9-6 after one quarter of play. Surry Central maintained a narrow lead throughout the rest of the first half and carried an 18-15 lead into the break.

“Our defense was strong throughout the game,” said Wilmoth. “Mount Airy is a team that likes to get into the 70s every game, and we held them into the 40s.”

Donavon Greene and Sparks tied as the high scorer for the Bears with 13 each. Arrington added 11. For the Eagles, Johnson led the way with 20 points, including 13 in his outstanding fourth quarter. Hanner added 17, but no other Eagle scored after the first quarter, and none had more than three points.

Mount Airy will travel to Bishop McGuinness on Friday night. Central will be at North Surry that evening.

Mount Airy’s Harrison Joyce goes up for a layup in the Bears’ 51-43 win over Surry Central on Wednesday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0335a.jpg Mount Airy’s Harrison Joyce goes up for a layup in the Bears’ 51-43 win over Surry Central on Wednesday night. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Will Sparks cuts off a lane as the Eagles’ Ethan Danley passes to a teammate in the corner during the game between the two teams on Wednesday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0338a.jpg Mount Airy’s Will Sparks cuts off a lane as the Eagles’ Ethan Danley passes to a teammate in the corner during the game between the two teams on Wednesday night. John Cate | The News

Arrington’s threes spark 13-5 game-ending run to down SC

By John Cate jcate@civitasmedia.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.