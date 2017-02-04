North defense stifles Lady Eagles

The North Surry Lady Greyhounds improved to 8-0 in league play and extended their winning streak to 13 games with a 47-27 victory over Western Piedmont Athletic Conference rival Surry Central on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles (11-10, 5-3 WPAC) were held to single digits in each of the first three quarters of action.

“We had been up and down defensively unfortunately tonight. I thought we had good pressure and we kept them from being comfortable, maybe not so much looking for turnovers, but we just tried to keep them from being comfortable in their offense,” said North Surry coach Shane Slate.

After the first quarter, North Surry held a slim lead over Surry Central. During the first minute, North’s Taylor Duncan scored her team’s first basket. Claire Via got the Lady Eagles on the board with a free throw 20 seconds later, but at the other end, Maggie Hawks grabbed a rebound and got the ball to Elle Sutphin for a score. Sutphin scored again a minute later, and midway through the first quarter, North Surry was up 6-1. Central’s Taylor Cochran and North’s Jessy Nichols exchanged 3-pointers, and Sarah Ford scored a layup to finish the quarter with the Lady Hounds up 9-6.

The Greyhounds posted 13 more points in the second quarter which sent them into the half with a 22-9 lead. Surry Central’s three second-quarter points all came from the free-throw line. No one North Surry player scored more than four in the quarter, but their stifling defense started to put some distance between them and the Lady Eagles.

There was no score posted on either side for the first two minutes of the third quarter. Then Arin Bunker claimed a shot behind the arc for North Surry’s third three-point make of the game. Surry Central failed to score until Hannah Beasley made two of her free throws midway through the quarter. However, Hawks and Martha Holt both found the net for North Surry, whose lead ballooned to 20 points and then kept growing, sending the teams to the fourth quarter with the Lady Hounds leading 37-13.

Surry Central outscored North Surry in the fourth quarter, for the first time all game. The Lady Eagles held a 14-10 edge on the scoreboard. Via got things going for the Lady Eagles with a layup. Jacee Busick then followed with her second basket of the night, and Surry Central posted four points before a Greyhound score. Tiana Shuff responded for North, and Mikaela Johnson grabbed a board and took it the other way for her third net on the night. During the last two minutes, The Lady Hounds’ Lexie Eads swished one a little inside the arc for her first score on the night, followed by Bunker’s two from the free throw line. Via added a three-pointer for Central in the final minute, giving her seven in the quarter.

The top scorer for North Surry was Sutphin with 10. Hawks and Johnson were close behind as they posted seven each. For Surry Central, Via led everyone with eight points. Ford and Beasley both contributed with four each.

Surry Central's Taylor Cochran gets airborne to try to deflect a pass by North Surry's Martha Holt during Friday night's game. North Surry's Jessy Nichols looks for a teammate to pass to while being guarded by Hannah Beasley of Surry Central on Friday night.

