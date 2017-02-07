Hounds rally to beat Sauras, win WPAC

WALNUT COVE — North Surry’s boys basketball team locked up at least a share of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title on Tuesday night, pulling away late for an 83-71 victory at South Stokes.

The Sauras (16-7, 6-3 WPAC) could have forced a three-way tie atop the league standings between the Greyhounds and West Stokes with a victory, but North Surry (19-4, 8-1) prevented that from occurring by exploding for 34 points in the fourth quarter and rallying for the victory.

The Hounds will win the title outright if they win on Friday night against Forbush in the Ron King Gym. North Surry defeated Forbush 104-78 on Jan. 24 in East Bend. They lead West Stokes by one game and South Stokes by two in the conference standings.

The Hounds trailed 36-23 at halftime, but a strong third quarter had them within 54-49 with eight minutes left in the game. North scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to move in front, but the game remained close until the final seconds, when the Sauras were forced to foul and the Hounds made all of their free throws to finally ice the game.

The game ended too late for a full report prior to press time for this issue. We will have a full report on the contest in tomorrow’s issue of the Mount Airy News.