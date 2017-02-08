Lady Hounds rout South Stokes

WALNUT COVE — The Lady Greyhounds’ defense held the South Stokes Sauras to single-digit scoring in every quarter for the second time this season. North Surry clinched no worse than a share of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title, and heads into its final conference matchup at 18-5, 9-0 after defeating South Stokes 65-23 on Tuesday.

The Lady Hounds host Forbush (20-3, 8-1 WPAC) on Friday night needing a win to take the title outright.

North Surry won the jump and within in the first five seconds, a Greyhound basket was registered. The game featured an ever-increasing North Surry lead throughout the rest of the contest. North Surry had a 10-point run before South Stokes registered a basket. Of the ten points, Elle Sutphin claimed six, and Maggie Hawks held four. Kenya Jones collected the first basket for South Stokes midway through the first quarter. Jones’ make would be the only score for the Sauras in the first. Mikaela Johnson netted her first basket soon after Jones, and by then North Surry was up 12-2. Sutphin then collected her fourth basket in the first. During the last two minutes, Jessy Nichols lobbed a cross-court pass to a wide-open Tiana Shuff under the hoop. Martha Holt also got in on the action before the last minute of the first. Shuff struck again with a jumper and a three-pointer, and as time expired, the Greyhounds held a 23-2 lead.

For more than half of the second quarter, it was all North Surry scoring. The Greyhounds posted another 16 points before Ashley James swished a three-pointer for the Sauras.

James made the South Stokes three-point shot with a little less than three minutes to play before the half. During the last two minutes for North Surry, Myia West, Holt and Shuff all chipped in two points. The Greyhounds would compete with a 40-point running clock to start the third quarter, after scoring 22 in the second. At the half, North Surry held a 45-6 lead.

With the clock running nonstop, North scored just six in the third quarter. Johnson added four and Sutphin joined in with two. The Sauras tallied eight in the third quarter, of which Jones added 4 and Madison Greene 2.

North Surry outscored its hosts 14-9 in the final quarter. After Shuff scored again, South Stokes’ Antionette France made two shots from the free-throw line. Two and a half minutes into the quarter, West logged four additional points, and then Shuff scored to end her night with 13. During the last three and a half minutes left to play, Hannah Moxley scored four points and West another two points. For the Sauras, Mackensie Wagner netted a three-point basket.

In the win, the Greyhounds were led by Sutphin with 17 points. West added 10. Nichols, Moxley, West, Johnson and Sutphin all registered three total rebounds each. Johnson logged the team high of three steals.

South Stokes will travel to Carver on Friday night.

North hosts Forbush in title tilt on Friday night