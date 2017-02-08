Eagles down Forbush, end slide

EAST BEND — Surry Central’s boys’ basketball team got itself back on track Tuesday night, ending a three-game losing streak against the area’s top teams with a 68-54 road win over Forbush in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles played a dominant second half to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit and spoil Senior Night for the Falcons. Central outscored Forbush 41-20 after the break.

The contest produced one of the strongest shooting performances all season for the Eagles as a team, as they hit exactly 50 percent of their shots (22-44) and were a solid 8-for-21 from three-point range as well. Senior Chandler Johnson hit four of six attempts from long range on his way to 14 points for the night.

Dante’ Hanner led Surry Central with 21 points and 11 rebounds, the senior’s seventh double-double of the season. Austin Hazelwood added nine, Brandon Norman and Dreven Harrison seven each and Ethan Danley six.

The Eagles will host West Stokes on Friday night.

The girls’ game followed much the same script in reverse. At halftime, the Lady Eagles looked poised to pull the upset of the league’s No. 2 team, leading Forbush 31-22 with two quarters left to play. However, the Lady Falcons came on strong after the break, outscoring Central 37-17 in the second half to prevail 59-48.

Depth may have proven an issue for the Lady Eagles (11-11 overall) in the second half. Surry Central had just eight players, and one of the eight fouled out, while four others ended the game with four personal fouls.

Jacee Busick led the Central attack with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Taylor Cochran added nine, with Hannah Beasley, Claire Via and Brooke Snow all scoring five. Via tied as high rebounder with eight, while Taylor Coe had six rebounds and two blocks.

The win was the 20th of the season for Forbush. The Lady Falcons (20-3) have only lost to Northwest Guilford, Mount Airy and North Surry this season, and visit the Lady Hounds on Friday night with a chance to win a share of the WPAC title.