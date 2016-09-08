Local runners take part in XC meet

DOBSON — Athletes from all four local schools took part in Surry Central’s Fisher River Invitational, held Tuesday afternoon at the Fisher River Park in Dobson.

The event featured several other schools from around the region in addition to the Golden Eagles, Greyhounds, Cardinals and Granite Bears, with North Iredell winning the boys’ half of the meet and R.J. Reynolds coming out on top on the girls’ side. North Surry finished fourth and East Surry sixth in the boys’ half of the meet, and Surry Central’s girls finished sixth in their portion.

The meet consisted of a 5,000-meter run through the park for all of the competitors. The Eagles’ Erick-Ramirez-Ramos finished sixth in the boys’ meet to become the highest-placed local finisher. Eli Riggs of North Surry was seventh, with Central’s Daniel Alvarez-Orlachia in 12th. For East Surry, Mark Calderon and Bradley Snow finished 20th and 22nd, respectively. Isaac Phipps was the best Mount Airy finisher, in 41st place. A total of 93 runners were classified in the boys’ race.

On the girls’ side, the highest local finisher was Surry Central’s Mirian Hernandez, in 13th place. Next up was Ashlyn Nagel of East Surry in 22nd, followed by Mount Airy’s Jo Snow in 25th. The best finisher for North Surry was Kiley Hill, in 50th.