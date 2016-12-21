NS volleyball, Porter earn WPAC honors

The coaches and athletic directors of the various schools in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference recently released their selections for Player and Coach of the Year, along with all-conference picks in the various fall sports other than football offered by the conference.

The big winner was Forbush, which had the top player and/or coach in both boys and girls cross country, boys soccer, and girls golf, but North Surry dominated the honors in volleyball after winning an eighth straight conference title, while Surry Central head tennis coach Holly Porter was the conference’s Coach of the Year after her team completed a four-year run of dominance in league play.

The complete list of selections is as follows:

Boys Cross Country

The WPAC Runner of the Year is Dakota Mendenhall of Forbush High School, and the Coach of the Year is Stephanie Beuter also of Forbush High.

The All Conference Team Selections: Dakota Mendenhall (Forbush), Daniel Alvarez-Orlach (Surry Central), Eli Riggs (North Surry), Erick Ramirez-Ramos (Surry Central), Travis Dixon (Forbush), Charlie Wyrick (Forbush), Shannon Webb (West Stokes), Christopher Berrois (West Stokes), Nolan McMillian (Surry Central) and Rex Mathis (West Stokes).

Honorable Mentions: Will Thomas (Forbush), Ezkilo Resendiz (Surry Central), Arturo Lopez (Surry Central), Ben Davila (West Stokes), and Mark Monroe (Forbush).

Girls Cross Country

The 2016 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year is Anna-Kathryn Kilby of Forbush, along with the Coach of the Year, Stephanie Beuter of Forbush.

The All Conference Team Selections: Anna-Kathryn Kilby (Forbush), Caroline Owens (Forbush), Madisun Shore (Forbush), Sarah Hayden (Forbush), Sierra Winters (Forbush), Hannah Pearson (Forbush), Mirian Hernandez (Surry Central), Laura Wyrick (Forbush), Caroline Pulliam (West Stokes), and Brooklyn Lester (Surry Central).

Honorable Mentions: Laila McGee (West Stokes), Morgan Mabe (West Stokes), Lauren Holowiti (Forbush), Alma Rodriguez (North Surry), and Anna McGhee (West Stokes).

Boys Soccer

The 2016 Western Piedmont Soccer Offensive Player of the Year is Carson Davis of Forbush, and the Defensive Player of the Year is Weston Edwards of Forbush.

The Coach of the Year is Seth Davis of Forbush.

The All Conference Team Selections: Arturo Lopez (Surry Central), Edgar De La Sancha (Forbush), Alexis Cortez (North Surry), Logan Sprinkle (West Stokes), Matt Mudd (Surry Central), Fernando Talavera (Surry Central), Chase Melton (Forbush), Victor Casas (North Surry), Julio Sanchez (Surry Central), Enrique Rosales (Forbush), Andrea Crotta (West Stokes), Ben Bowen (South Stokes), Luis Padilla (Surry Central), Josh Clark (Forbush), Logan Mankaryos (South Stokes), Alfreo Vazquez (North Surry), and Miguel Tello (Surry Central).

Honorable Mentions: Bailey Moran (West Stokes), Joel Guadarrama (Forbush), Sebastian Manzano (West Stokes), Grant Whittington (North Surry), Alexis Maldonado (South Stokes), Zack Burrow (South Stokes) and Luis Padilla (South Stokes).

Volleyball

The 2016 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Year is Maggie Hawks of North Surry High School, along with the Coach of the Year, Shane Slate of North Surry.

All Conference Team Selections: Mackenzie Fulk (Forbush), Sidney Matthews (Forbush), Mikaela Johnson (North Surry), Rachel Delcamp (West Stokes), Lilly Weaver (South Stokes), Dixie Fulk (North Surry), Brooke Snow (Surry Central), Abigail Gordon (West Stokes), Colby Crater (Forbush), Paige Sizemore (North Surry), Whitney Hall (North Surry) and Taylor Coe (Surry Central).

Honorable Mentions: Lexia Wingler (Forbush), Mackenzie Johnson (West Stokes) Mary Weaver (South Stokes), Ema Coe (Surry Central), Katie Moncus (Forbush), Bailey Gentry (Forbush), Kaylee Freed (North Surry), Sarah Ford (Surry Central), Madeline Newsome (West Stokes), and Curtesy Potter (Carver).

Girls Golf

The 2016 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Golf Player of the Year is Mallory Fobes of Forbush and the Coach of the Year is Kent Mendenhall of South Stokes.

All Conference Team Selections: Mallory Fobes (Forbush), Ellie Kidd (Surry Central), Rachel Fenner (South Stokes), Savannah Atkinson (Surry Central), Mallory Tedder (South Stokes), Emma Wade (West Stokes), Ashleigh Washburn (South Stokes) and AnnaKate Cheek (South Stokes) .

Girls Tennis

The 2016 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Tennis Player of the Year is Jenny Smith of South Stokes, and the Coach of the Year is Holly Porter of Surry Central.

All Conference Team Selections: Jenny Smith (South Stokes), Hannah King (South Stokes), Hannah Fischer (South Stokes), Stephanie Harvey (West Stokes), Natalie Hughes (West Stokes), Sarah Marion (Surry Central), Sara Wyble (Surry Central), Hope Hinson (Surry Central), Anna Senter (Surry Central), Hannah Pardue (Surry Central), Emily Smith (North Surry) and Katherine Parsons (North Surry).

North Surry’s Maggie Hawks was named as the WPAC Volleyball Player of the Year for 2016 after leading her team to the conference regular-season and tournament titles. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Maggie.jpg North Surry’s Maggie Hawks was named as the WPAC Volleyball Player of the Year for 2016 after leading her team to the conference regular-season and tournament titles. John Cate | The News Surry Central ruled the tennis courts in the WPAC for the fourth year in a row. The Lady Eagles never lost a single league match. Coach Holly Porter (center) earned Coach of the Year honors for the second time this year, and five of her players were all-conference selections. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_porterr.jpg Surry Central ruled the tennis courts in the WPAC for the fourth year in a row. The Lady Eagles never lost a single league match. Coach Holly Porter (center) earned Coach of the Year honors for the second time this year, and five of her players were all-conference selections. John Cate | The News

Forbush gets lions’ share of honors, but a few locals break through