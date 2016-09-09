Eagles blank Elks 42-0 on the road

ELKIN — Surry Central’s Eric Ramirez rushed for five touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Elkin Friday night.

The Golden Eagles scored their first touchdown just 50 seconds into the game, then added two more in the opening quarter.

Then the visitors added three more scores in the second quarter to lead 42-0 at the break.

The 40-point lead created a running clock in the second half, due to the mercy rule.

This was the second week in a row that Elkin has had a running clock in the second half. Mount Airy led 48-0 at the break a week ago.

Myles Wilmoth, Central athletic director, said the running clock rule hasn’t been in place that many years, and to his knowledge, this is the first time that the Eagles have earned this status.

Surry Central’s Martin Palacios took the opening kickoff up the right sideline all the way to the 8-yard line. A facemask call moved the ball to the 4. Ramirez pushed the ball forward to the 1, then scored on the next handoff to go up 7-0 (with a Palacios extra point) at the 11:10 mark.

The Buckin’ Elks went three plays and punted.

However, the Eagles fumbled the ball, and Mattheu Martir-Tullock recovered for the home team.

Beau Burgess completed a 48-yard pass play to Colt Henderson to reach the Central 11-yard line. Three plays later, the Elks attempted a 34-yard field goal, which missed short and left.

Taking over at the 20, the Eagles gave the ball to Palacios, who sprinted up the left sideline before being dragged down by Jaylen Mayes at the Elkin 4-yard line.

A second-down run from the 5 was converted for a touchdown by Noah Wilmoth. That made it 14-0 with 6:46 left in the period.

Elkin had its second three-and-out before punting. Riley Dockery took the punt about 70 yards for a touchdown, but a penalty flag brought it back to the Central 19-yard line.

Central went with another end-around play to Palacios, who picked up 30 yards out to midfield.

On third-and-9, Johnson bobbled a snap in the shotgun, but picked the ball up, made a defender miss and then raced 37 yards to the Elkin 13-yard line.

On third-and-15, Ramirez went 18 yards for a touchdown, stretching out over the goal line. That made it 21-0 with 2:40 left in the first.

After an Elkin punt, the defense stopped Central on third down. However, a high, long punt from Jed Kidd slipped through the arms of Dockery Sloop, giving the ball to Central at Elkin’s 33.

Riley Dockery picked up 12 yards on third down to keep the chains moving. Then Ramirez broke a couple of tackles in rumbling down to the 1-yard line.

Mayes nearly had an interception in the end zone on the next play.

Then Central went back to the ground with Ramirez punching it in from a yard out. That made it 28-0 with 10:18 left in the first half.

Wilmoth made a pass breakup on third down to force a punt, but Ramirez fumbled away the ensuing possession for Central when Christian Parrall hit him just as he was receiving the handoff.

Mayes caught a short pass on the left side and reversed field for a 17-yard gain to the Central 21.

Unable to move the ball any further, Elkin went for it on fourth down.

A pass into the end zone was deflected by a defensive back. The wide receiver caught the deflection, but was out of the right side of the end zone for a turnover on downs.

The Elks would stop Central near midfield and force a punt. However, on the next drive, Burgess threw an interception that would be returned to the 1-yard line.

Ramirez would once again punch the ball in from point-blank range to make it 35-0 with 3:23 in the half.

Sloop had a 25-yard kickoff return, but Elkin later fumbled the ball away at the Central 45-yard line.

A pass to Palacios picked up a first down, then Johnson dropped a deep bomb into Dockery for a 42-yard gain where the player was once again tackled at the 1-yard line.

Ramirez got his final touchdown with 51.8 seconds left.

After a quiet third period, Elkin marched down to the red zone in the fourth.

With a fourth-and-1 a the 8-yard line, Elkin was stuffed and turned the ball over on downs to end its last threat.

The Eagles improve to 4-0 on the season, while Elkin falls to 0-4.

Elkin has a bye week before facing Starmount on Sept. 23.

Surry Central travels to fellow unbeaten Mount Airy next week, then has Salisbury at home before finally getting its bye week on Sept. 30.

Surry Central’s Eric Ramirez (5) stretches across the goal line for one of his five touchdowns against Elkin in a 42-0 shutout. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KELY0068_filtered.jpg Surry Central’s Eric Ramirez (5) stretches across the goal line for one of his five touchdowns against Elkin in a 42-0 shutout. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Central’s Riley Dockery (15) pulls in a deep ball at the 10-yard line and makes it to the 1 for a 42-yard catch from QB Chandler Johnson. The Golden Eagles would punch it in from there. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KELY0193_filtered.jpg Central’s Riley Dockery (15) pulls in a deep ball at the 10-yard line and makes it to the 1 for a 42-yard catch from QB Chandler Johnson. The Golden Eagles would punch it in from there. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Eagles’ QB Chandler Johnson (3) bobbles a snap, but then takes off for a 37-yard run to the 13-yard line. That set up Eric Ramirez for his second TD of the first quarter. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KELY0037_filtered.jpg Eagles’ QB Chandler Johnson (3) bobbles a snap, but then takes off for a 37-yard run to the 13-yard line. That set up Eric Ramirez for his second TD of the first quarter. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News An Elkin defender tries to bring down Eric Ramirez, but the Surry Central runner pulled free and nearly reached the goal line. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KELY0128_filtered.jpg An Elkin defender tries to bring down Eric Ramirez, but the Surry Central runner pulled free and nearly reached the goal line. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Central’s Noah Wilmoth turns upfield and picks up a few yards in the first half. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KELY0163_filtered.jpg Central’s Noah Wilmoth turns upfield and picks up a few yards in the first half. Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Central’s Noah Wilmoth (32) straight-arms Elkin’s Dockery Sloop (26) before picking up a first down. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL4294_filtered.jpg Central’s Noah Wilmoth (32) straight-arms Elkin’s Dockery Sloop (26) before picking up a first down. Jeff Linville | The News

