Southern, Ramirez honored for SC’s big year

Few people outside of the locker room at Surry Central High School picked the Golden Eagles to win the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference championship this season.

Coming off an injury-plagued 3-8 season, Central entered this season with 20 seniors all playing key roles on the team, but the Eagles were thought to be behind defending WPAC champ West Stokes, 2013-15 champion Carver, and North Surry in the league pecking order, at the very least. However, head coach Monty Southern was clear in the preseason — he and his players expected to be conference champions in 2016.

He was prophetic, as the Golden Eagles swept their league opponents and posted the highest win total in the school’s history, an 11-2 season that ended in the second round of the 2A state playoffs. For their efforts, not only was Southern named as the conference’s Coach of the Year, senior running back Eric Ramirez was named as the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year, along with Zane Johnson of Forbush and Devan Hairston of West Stokes.

Runner-up Carver missed returning to the throne room by just a single point this season. The Yellowjackets lost 7-6 to Central on Oct. 7 in a game where the Golden Eagles claimed the victory with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Carver’s performance this season earned it WPAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in the form of senior linebacker Joshua Transou.

Individual honorees were designated by position. The full list of all-conference players included:

Offensive Linemen: Gabe Simmons (Surry Central), Jacob Smith (South Stokes), Tyler Flemming (Carver), Ryan Eldridge (North Surry), Mickey Tuttle (West Stokes), Tanner Moore (Forbush), Jarrett Dehart (North Surry) and Jordan Griffin (Carver).

Defensive Linemen: Nic Huff (North Surry), Rickey Crowell (Carver), David Pena (Surry Central), Richard Huntley (Carver), Julius Smith (West Stokes), Tanner Gregory (Forbush), Chase Boone (Surry Central) and Jacob Conn (West Stokes).

Quarterbacks/Running Backs: Michal Phillips (South Stokes), Chandler Johnson (Surry Central), Avery Smith (North Surry), Martin Palacios (Surry Central), Jackson Cooper (Forbush) and Germane Crowell, Jr. (Carver).

Linebackers: Chase Mosley (Surry Central), Dion Brinson (Carver), Casey Hull (North Surry), Ty Walker (West Stokes), Cory Evans (Forbush), and Omar Montalvan (Forbush).

Receivers: Kajuan Jackson (Carver), Jonah Moorefield (South Stokes), Darius Duncan (North Surry), Jed Kidd (Surry Central) and Reid Stanley (North Surry).

Defensive Backs: Amari Crowell (Carver), Darius Duncan (North Surry), Martin Palacios (Surry Central), Elijah McCrae (Carver), and Reid Stanley (North Surry).

Honorable Mentions: Cory Evans (Forbush), Jackson Gates (Surry Central), Rakeem Jenkins (Carver), Austin Lilly (South Stokes), Josh Grubb (West Stokes), Keantre Myers (Carver), Noah Wilmoth (Surry Central), Elijah McCrae (Carver), Chase Chandler (North Surry), Jaylen Downing (South Stokes), Parker Pratt (West Stokes), Lorenzo Smith (Carver), Kaleb Dunn (Surry Central), Nic Rodriguez (North Surry), Jake Whitaker (Surry Central), Patrick Thigpen (West Stokes), and John Williams (South Stokes).

Surry Central senior running back Eric Ramirez was named as Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference this season. Ramirez and the Golden Eagles had an 11-2 season and were a perfect 5-0 in conference play. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ramirez.jpg Surry Central senior running back Eric Ramirez was named as Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference this season. Ramirez and the Golden Eagles had an 11-2 season and were a perfect 5-0 in conference play. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Darius Duncan won all-conference honors at both wide receiver and defensive back this season. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_duncan.jpg North Surry’s Darius Duncan won all-conference honors at both wide receiver and defensive back this season. John Cate | The News Jed Kidd, whose 71-yard touchdown reception on the last play of the game against Polk County gave Surry Central its first state playoff win in several years, was fittingly named to the all-conference team as a wide receiver. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jed-Stretch.jpg Jed Kidd, whose 71-yard touchdown reception on the last play of the game against Polk County gave Surry Central its first state playoff win in several years, was fittingly named to the all-conference team as a wide receiver. Jeff Linville | The News

Golden Eagles’ 11-2 season earns seven all-conference nods