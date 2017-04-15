Bears’ Robertson wins long-snapping competition

Football fans rarely think about their favorite team’s long snapper, at least until a botched field goal or punt costs the team a game.

This isn’t anything that fans of the Mount Airy Granite Bears have needed to concern themselves with in the past few seasons, however.

Corbin Robertson, a junior on the 2016 Northwest Conference co-champion and West Regional runner-up Bears, earned 1A All-State honors from NCPreps.com back in January, and his skill with delivering the tricky long snaps that are required to execute a punt or field goal was further recognized last week.

Robertson was declared the overall camp champion at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp in Pennington, N.J. on Sunday, April 9. He competed with approximately 40 participants from New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York and Delaware. Snappers gathered at Hopewell Valley Central High School in Pennington to learn from the best and get the most exposure possible to college coaches.

“Corbin is incredibly smooth and his catchability is off the charts,” said instructor Chris Rubio, a former long snapper for the UCLA Bruins football team. “He was the most accurate snapper of the camp, hitting five consecutive 3s on the target to go from 6th seed to camp champion! He was unflappable in the finals and handled the pressure very well. His victory earned him a free admission to VEGAS 30 on May 13-14.”

Rubio is the long snapping instructor for his eponymous long-snapping program, Rubio Long Snapping, which holds long-snapping camps across the country as well as private lessons. Rubio’s program has gained a reputation with college recruiters seeking long-snappers for their programs, and over the past two years, he has had over 260 snappers go to college.

At the New Jersey camp, six of the 40 attendees advanced to the finals, including two seniors (one of whom will play for Rutgers University in the fall), and a junior-college player. However, Robertson defeated all of them to win the event.

“Corbin Robertson obviously stood out as the camp champion, but even before then he was competing a high level. His ball is silky smooth and accurate; you could almost catch it with your eyes closed. Big kid who continues to improve at every camp. Excited to see him compete at Vegas 30,” Rubio commented on the event’s official recap.

The VEGAS 30 is another Rubio event for 30 of the best long-snapping prospects in the country, where dozens of college scouts will be in attendance. Robertson’s victory in New Jersey punched his ticket to the event.

Rubio Long Snapping senior staff member Corey Adams with Corbin Robertson, the Mount Airy football player who won the long-snapping competition at the Rubio camp in New Jersey last week. The Bears' Corbin Robertson was named as an All-State long snapper by NCPreps.com back in January.

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

