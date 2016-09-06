Lady Bears dominate at golf tourney

If Tuesday afternoon’s results qualify as the Mount Airy girls’ golf team not playing its best, then everyone else should look out.

The Lady Bears played host to seven other teams at the Cross Creek Invitational, and claimed a 30-stroke victory over East Surry and Alleghany in their first home meet of the 2016 season.

Mount Airy’s Alyssa Cox led the way and took tournament medalist honors for the nine-hole event with a score of 40. Teammate and senior captain Haley Hagwood was next, with a 43. Bailey Flippen and Emma Ratcliff rounded out the line for a squad that won the tournament with a team score of 133.

“We’re playing well, but we’re not playing as well as we can,” said Lady Bears head coach Tommye Phillips. “We’re really excited about this season and the potential of this team.”

East Surry and Alleghany were far behind, each with a score of 163. For the Lady Cardinals, Kenley Jessup shot 52 and Madison Bowman fired a 53, while Megan Finney had a score of 49 for Alleghany. Surry Central also participated in the event, but didn’t have enough players on hand to be included in the team standings.

Conference play for the Lady Bears and Lady Cardinals begins next Tuesday, with a match at Pilot Knob Country Club in Pilot Mountain. At the current time, the only teams contesting the Northwest 1A race are Mount Airy, East Surry and North Stokes, although Atkins may also be able to form a team with enough players to compete in conference action.

From left, Bailey Flippen, Haley Hagwood, Emma Ratcliff and Alyssa Cox teamed up to lead Mount Airy golf to a 30-stroke victory on Tuesday at the Cross Creek Country Club Invitational. The team posted a score of 133, and Cox won medalist honors. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_V__7E0F-1-.jpg From left, Bailey Flippen, Haley Hagwood, Emma Ratcliff and Alyssa Cox teamed up to lead Mount Airy golf to a 30-stroke victory on Tuesday at the Cross Creek Country Club Invitational. The team posted a score of 133, and Cox won medalist honors. Contributed photo

MA wins team, medalist honors at Cross Creek Invitational