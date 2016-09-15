Lady Eagles claim win at conference meet

WALNUT COVE — Even though they were technically a player short, nothing could prevent Surry Central from claiming victory in the third Western Piedmont Athletic Conference golf meet of the season Wednesday evening at Hemlock Golf Club.
The Lady Eagles only brought two players to the meet, and the format was best of three individual scores, but the WPAC has a rule that if a team doesn’t have enough players, the team is assigned a nine-hole score of 62 for each missing player. When Surry Central’s Ellie Kidd (40) and Savannah Atkins (42) each shot career bests, even being stuck with that 62 wasn’t enough to prevent them from beating host South Stokes by six strokes.
“This is Savannah’s first year of competitive golf,” said Surry Central coach Daniel Broughton. “She’s a hard worker and a great athlete and she’s improved so much.”
Mallory Fobes of Forbush was the medalist for the meet with a score of 34, and Kidd placed second overall. Rachel Senner was the low scorer for the host Sauras, with a 48, and Emma Wade shot 51 to pace West Stokes, the only other score represented.
Surry Central will return to action this Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Yadkin Country Club in a conference meet hosted by Forbush High School.