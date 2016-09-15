Lady Eagles claim win at conference meet

WALNUT COVE — Even though they were technically a player short, nothing could prevent Surry Central from claiming victory in the third Western Piedmont Athletic Conference golf meet of the season Wednesday evening at Hemlock Golf Club.

The Lady Eagles only brought two players to the meet, and the format was best of three individual scores, but the WPAC has a rule that if a team doesn’t have enough players, the team is assigned a nine-hole score of 62 for each missing player. When Surry Central’s Ellie Kidd (40) and Savannah Atkins (42) each shot career bests, even being stuck with that 62 wasn’t enough to prevent them from beating host South Stokes by six strokes.

“This is Savannah’s first year of competitive golf,” said Surry Central coach Daniel Broughton. “She’s a hard worker and a great athlete and she’s improved so much.”

Mallory Fobes of Forbush was the medalist for the meet with a score of 34, and Kidd placed second overall. Rachel Senner was the low scorer for the host Sauras, with a 48, and Emma Wade shot 51 to pace West Stokes, the only other score represented.

Surry Central will return to action this Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Yadkin Country Club in a conference meet hosted by Forbush High School.

Surry Central sophomore Savannah Atkins, in her first year of playing competitive golf, shot a career-low 42 on Wednesday to help the Lady Eagles win a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference meet. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0071.jpg Surry Central sophomore Savannah Atkins, in her first year of playing competitive golf, shot a career-low 42 on Wednesday to help the Lady Eagles win a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference meet. Contributed photo Junior Ellie Kidd was second medalist at the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference golf meet held Wednesday at Hemlock Golf Club in Walnut Cove. Kidd shot 40 to help Central win the meet as a team. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1689.JPG.jpg Junior Ellie Kidd was second medalist at the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference golf meet held Wednesday at Hemlock Golf Club in Walnut Cove. Kidd shot 40 to help Central win the meet as a team. Contributed photo Surry Central claimed the team victory in Wednesday’s Western Piedmont Athletic Conference golf meet at Hemlock Golf Club in Walnut Cove. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1788.jpg Surry Central claimed the team victory in Wednesday’s Western Piedmont Athletic Conference golf meet at Hemlock Golf Club in Walnut Cove. Contributed photo