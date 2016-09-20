Cards edge Bears by one stroke

WALNUT COVE — East Surry edged Mount Airy by a single stroke in this week’s Northwest Conference golf match.

Last week, in the first NW match of the season, the Lady Bears won handily by 16 strokes at Pilot Knob Park.

Mount Airy has a very strong team that should make some noise at the regional level, and possibly the state level, said East Surry Coach Chad Freeman.

However, on this day, he believed his team deserved credit for squeezing past the Bears 142 to 143.

Mount Airy didn’t play quite as well as it is capable, but the Lady Cardinals had three players shoot in the 40s, Freeman noted.

Mount Airy’s top two players were atop the leaderboard on a challenging Hemlock Golf Course with a couple of stark elevation changes.

Alyssa Cox won the medalist award with a 43. Teammate Haley Hagwood was tied for second with a 46. Then Bailey Flippen was eighth with a 54.

Matching Hagwood’s 46 was East Surry’s Madison Bowman. Then her two Cardinal teammates finished right behind her.

Jamie Smith was fourth with a 47, then Kinley Jessup was fifth at 49. Elizabeth Carson was seventh with a 52, but girls’ golf uses just the three best scores, so hers didn’t count toward East’s 142.

In sixth place was North Stokes’ Haley Shepherd at 51. The Lady Vikings finished a distant third, 20 strokes back at 163.

Atkins was last with a 185.

Walkertown fielded a team last season, but doesn’t have one this year.

Freeman said he was proud of his team, which gave its best overall performance so far.

Next up is a trip to Winston-Salem Monday. Atkins will host the next NW match at Winston Lake, just off U.S. 311 on the northeast side of town.

East Surry took first place in Monday's golf match in Walnut Cove. The Lady Cards had four players in the top 10.