Cardinals win final NW1A golf meet

KERNERSVILLE — With just the conference championship meet left to contest in two weeks, East Surry got the last word in the Northwest 1A Conference regular season on Monday evening.

Playing on the 6,338-yard golf course at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville, the Cardinals outdistanced both Mount Airy and host Bishop McGuinness to sweep both individual and team honors in round six of league play. The East Surry squad, made up of Landon Barnes, Will Felts, Parker Tilley, Zeke Brunner, Drake Cruise and Jason Moore, had a best-four-of-six team score of 159 to win the meet. Barnes was the medalist for the event, shooting a 34.

The defending conference and state champion Granite Bears had a commanding lead in the conference standings coming into the meet and are still the favorites going into the championship meet on April 24 at Cross Creek, but the Cardinals, who surpassed Bishop for second place during the second half of the regular season, will get one more chance at trying to catch them before regionals.