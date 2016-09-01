Bears strong in shutout of Elks

With eight matches under their collective belts, Mount Airy head soccer coach Will Hurley feels like his team is rounding into top form as the Northwest Conference portion of the schedule looms.

“We really did a good job of possessing the ball tonight, the best we’ve done all season,” he said following a 3-0 victory over Elkin on Thursday night that wasn’t as close as that score indicated. “Our keeper only touched the ball four times tonight, and that means we’re getting better in the midfield and defensively.”

The Granite Bears (6-2) took care of business early on against the visiting Buckin’ Elks. Jesus Martinez opened the scoring three minutes in, scoring off an assist from Austin Tumbarello for a quick 1-0 lead.

Mount Airy kept the pressure on the visitors after the early score, and increased the advantage to 2-0 in the sixth minute, when Robert Brown took advantage of a free kick opportunity to blast one past the Elkin keeper for a second goal.

In the 26th minute, Tumbarello completed the scoring, beating his man off the dribble and then getting a shot off against the keeper for a 3-0 lead.

“Not much really happened in the second half,” said Hurley. “It was one of those matches where all of the action happened in one half.”

Mount Airy still has a few more non-conference tune-ups before going into conference play, but the team seems to be kicking it up a notch.

“This was our best team game of the season,” said Hurley. “I’m really proud of them, and it was a nice present because they did it on my assistant coach’s (Holden Hurley) birthday.”

The Bears will visit North Surry on Tuesday night and then take on Alleghany the next evening.

Mount Airy senior Daniel Garcia (1) goes after a ball during a match earlier this season. The Bears improved to 6-2 with a win over Elkin on Thursday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0850a.jpg Mount Airy senior Daniel Garcia (1) goes after a ball during a match earlier this season. The Bears improved to 6-2 with a win over Elkin on Thursday night. John Cate | The News