Eagles blank Cards 9-0 in soccer

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Central sliced apart East Surry’s defense for a 9-0 soccer win Thursday evening.

The 5:30 p.m. game didn’t get started until 6 p.m. due to the availability of officials. The Golden Eagles made up some of that time by finishing the game 16 minutes early on the mercy rule.

Miguel Tello posted a hat trick and an assist before taking a seat with 27:34 left in the second half.

An afternoon shower before the game made the grass slippery. Players didn’t seem to have trouble with traction, but the ball did skid at times.

Surry Central drew first blood in the ninth minute as Arturo Lopez found Tello, who performed a nice crossover move from right to left before sending the ball into the left side of the net.

Just two minutes later at 29:32 on the clock, Lopez fed Tello again, who sent a ball toward the left corner as he was falling to his right.

At 15:51, Lopez got his third assist of the first half as he fed Luis Padilla.

“There were some beautiful touches on the passes all around the field before the ball reached Luis,” said Central coach Blake Roth.

Padilla sent a diagonal shot between defenders that found the side netting for a 3-0 lead.

With 4:20 left in the half, Central scored its fourth goal. Ernesto Caro set up Hernan Garcia, who sent a shot that bounced off the right post.

The lead would remain at 4-0 through the half.

Then with 33:18 left in the game, Tello got his assist on a pass to Julio Sanchez for a 5-0 mark.

At 27:34, Tello sent a ball toward the left side of the goal, but East Surry’s keeper made a sliding save. However, the wet ball came loose, and Tello hustled forward to finish off a point-blank rebound.

Three minutes later, Andres Flores blasted a ball toward the goal from about 35 yards out. The low screamer somehow passed through players and into the net.

“Andres tore his ACL in a playoff game last year,” said Roth. “He is starting to get some minutes again, and he is becoming less tentative on that leg.”

With 18 minutes left, Lopez got his fourth assist of the night with a pass to Rodrigo Landaverde.

Two minutes later, Landaverde would chase down a pass into the right corner that nearly went out the baseline.

He centered the ball slightly backward to get to the front of the keeper’s box. Brandon “Bam Bam” Martinez drove a header into the net to finish the game.

Central showed its depth by performing well despite missing four starters for the whole game and a fifth who was benched for the first half for disciplinary reasons.

The Eagles improved to 5-1 on the season, while the Cards dropped to 0-5-1.

The Eagles will next host a Labor Day match Monday with North Forsyth, with the start time depending on whether or not the visitors will have a JV team, Roth noted. Central already faced North Forsyth once this season, squeezing out a 2-1 win.

East Surry travels to South Stokes on Tuesday.

Surry Central’s Luis Padilla splits the East Surry defenders, going far post for the third score of the game. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL3848_filtered.jpg Surry Central’s Luis Padilla splits the East Surry defenders, going far post for the third score of the game. Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central’s Miguel Tello gets East Surry’s Eduardo Medina (10) to bite to the right before crossing back to his left for a shot for the first score of the match. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL3814_filtered.jpg Surry Central’s Miguel Tello gets East Surry’s Eduardo Medina (10) to bite to the right before crossing back to his left for a shot for the first score of the match. Jeff Linville | The News East Surry’s Kendal Williams comes out to stuff a pass before Brandon Martinez (6) can reach it. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL3871_filtered.jpg East Surry’s Kendal Williams comes out to stuff a pass before Brandon Martinez (6) can reach it. Jeff Linville | The News