Bears pick up 10th win of season

Mount Airy’s soccer team wrapped up its non-conference slate on a high note Thursday evening, taking a 3-1 home victory over South Stokes.

The Bears (10-3-1 overall) led 2-1 at the break and put the match away with an Austin Tumbarello goal off an assist from Anselmo Salazar in the second half of play. Two first-half goals from Matthew Dodd, one assisted by Tumbarello, staked Mount Airy to the lead.

“Our defense played really well tonight,” said coach Will Hurley, and our keeper Jesus Orozco really played well. He had seven quality saves.”

Mount Airy is off until Thursday of next week, when it opens Northwest Conference play with a home match against Walkertown.