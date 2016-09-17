Greyhound soccer remains unbeaten

With a month gone by in the 2016 season, North Surry’s Phil Jordan remains unbeaten as a head soccer coach.

The first-year mentor of the Greyhounds, who took the job for this season on an interim basis while longtime coach Rachel Escobar took a season on maternity leave, was best known for coaching the team at Gentry Middle School four years ago, where he led the Patriots to a championship with a perfect 14-0 record.

Several of the players on that team are now seniors at North Surry, and after a victory and a draw in two matches last week, those players still have never tasted defeat under Jordan.

The Hounds (7-0-2 overall) began their week on Tuesday with a 1-1 tie at Wilkes Central, then played again on Thursday at Elkin, where they handed the Buckin’ Elks their second 5-2 defeat of the season at North Surry’s hands.

In the Wilkes match, each team scored a goal in the first half, and although the Hounds kept the Eagles (6-1-1) off the board in the second half, they could never get another goal themselves, and settled for their second draw in three matches, having also tied Mount Airy seven days earlier.

The match with Elkin was competitive for a half, with North Surry holding to a 2-1 lead at the break, but history repeated itself and the Elks (2-9) surrendered three second-half goals as the Hounds won going away.

North Surry will play just one match in the coming week, on Monday night when the Hounds travel to Winston-Salem for a match with Atkins (4-7). After a week off, the team will come home and begin Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play against West Stokes.

North Surry sophomore Javier Vera takes the ball into the midfield in a match earlier this season. The Greyhounds had a draw and a win last week to stay unbeaten at 7-0-2. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0296a.jpg North Surry sophomore Javier Vera takes the ball into the midfield in a match earlier this season. The Greyhounds had a draw and a win last week to stay unbeaten at 7-0-2.