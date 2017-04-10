Strong second half lifts Central

DOBSON — Surry Central’s girls’ soccer team earned its second Western Piedmont Athletic Conference win on Monday evening, earning a 3-0 victory over North Surry in Dobson.

The first half of Monday night’s contest was a low-scoring battle in favor of the homestanding Golden Eagles. In the 20th minute, Mirian Hernandez was in position to score and did so, on a cross from Sofia Valle to produce a 1-0 lead for Surry Central. The score held up all the way to halftime.

“My girls weren’t focused in the first half and the effort or intensity was not there. North Surry came to play, and I feel like that was the difference in the first half. In the second half, I feel like we came back with those things and it was a little bit better of a game,” said Surry Central head coach Matt Richardson.

The Eagles took control early in the second half.

Valle was responsible for the second Surry Central goal with help from Taylor Cochran in the 44th minute. Multiple members of the home team crashed the visitors’ goal, and in doing so had multiple attempts to find the net. North Surry’s goalkeeper defended well until she fell while jostling for position in front of the net. When this happened, all Valle had to do was chip the ball in, and she did for her first of two goals on the night.

From a corner kick in the 49th minute, Valle sent the ball high over the Greyhound goalie, and in an attempt to block the ball from finding the back of the net, it was tipped in for the third and final Surry Central goal of the night.

The win improved the Golden Eagles’ record to 10-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while the Greyhounds moved to a 3-9 overall mark and 0-2 in league play.

“It is always good to get a win, and in the second half I was impressed that we were actually able to regroup at halftime and start doing things right,” said Richardson. “Sometimes when you start flat, it is not a light switch where you can turn it on and off. We started and got a quick goal in the second half, and it seemed like they were more focused and good things developed from there.”

Surry Central will host West Wilkes on Wednesday night at 5:15 p.m. Also on Wednesday, the Greyhounds will host South Stokes at 5:30 for a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference matchup.

Surry Central’s Sofia Valle (21), who scored twice in her team’s 3-0 win over North Surry on Monday, moves in front of North Surry defender Julisa Ramos (2). http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0884.jpg Surry Central’s Sofia Valle (21), who scored twice in her team’s 3-0 win over North Surry on Monday, moves in front of North Surry defender Julisa Ramos (2). Hannah King | The News North Surry’s Abby McBride (left) and Surry Central’s Sarah Ford watch as the game action takes place on another part of the field during Monday night’s match. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0903.jpg North Surry’s Abby McBride (left) and Surry Central’s Sarah Ford watch as the game action takes place on another part of the field during Monday night’s match. Hannah King | The News The Lady Hounds’ Ashley Elias pushes the ball upfield with teammate Julisa Ramos and Surry Central’s Joley Cabe close by during Monday’s match. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0912.jpg The Lady Hounds’ Ashley Elias pushes the ball upfield with teammate Julisa Ramos and Surry Central’s Joley Cabe close by during Monday’s match. Hannah King | The News North Surry’s Adaly Hernandez (3) battles for a loose ball with Surry Central’s Joley Cabe during Monday afternoon’s Western Piedmont Athletic Conference battle. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0918.jpg North Surry’s Adaly Hernandez (3) battles for a loose ball with Surry Central’s Joley Cabe during Monday afternoon’s Western Piedmont Athletic Conference battle. Hannah King | The News

