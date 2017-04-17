Central shut down by fifth-ranked ‘Cats

KING — The West Stokes women’s soccer team remains perfect in league action after outlasting Surry Central 3-0 on Monday night, and did so while handing the Golden Eagles their second conference loss of the season.

The match did not see its first goal until nearly 30 minutes into the first half when Zoe Wehr’s header connected with the back of the net. Approximately four minutes later, Micha Harris was credited with the assist when she crossed to Anna Bates for another Wildcat goal. This one wrapped up the first-half scoring, with West Stokes holding a 2-0 lead when the half concluded.

Neither team scored in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but in the 51st minute, the lead stretched to 3-0 when the Wildcats’ Lovisa Fahraeus connected with Wehr. Wehr duly became the owner of two of the three Wildcat goals.

Similarly to the first, the Wildcats continued to hold Surry Central scoreless in the second half and finished with another Western Piedmont Athletic Conference win. West Stokes now leads the WPAC by a full game over Forbush, with Central in third place, two games behind.

West Stokes, the fifth-ranked 2A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com, improved its season record to 14-2-1, 4-0 with the win. The Wildcats are on a 14-match unbeaten streak since beginning the year 1-2. They will host North Surry on Wednesday night.

Surry Central, now 10-6 overall, 2-2 in the WPAC, has the rest of the week off before suiting up to host South Stokes for another conference matchup next Monday at 5:30.

Surry Central’s Jessie Martinez (left) battles a West Stokes player for the ball during Monday’s match in King. The fifth-ranked Lady Wildcats beat Central 3-0 to stay in the conference’s top spot. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1023.jpg Surry Central’s Jessie Martinez (left) battles a West Stokes player for the ball during Monday’s match in King. The fifth-ranked Lady Wildcats beat Central 3-0 to stay in the conference’s top spot. Hannah King | The News Surry Central’s Joley Cabe (20) stands her ground defending against Micha Harris (16) of West Stokes during Monday’s match. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1036.jpg Surry Central’s Joley Cabe (20) stands her ground defending against Micha Harris (16) of West Stokes during Monday’s match. Hannah King | The News

