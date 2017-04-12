Lady Cards aim for title today

KERNERSVILLE — In its first game back on the field since taking a stranglehold on the Northwest 1A Conference race with a second win over North Stokes, there was no letdown for East Surry’s softball team.

The Lady Cardinals, still ranked No. 2 in the state by MaxPreps.com, led from wire to wire against host Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday night, but didn’t break the game open until a six-run fifth inning turned a 2-0 game into an 8-0 blowout. From there, East Surry went on to build its lead steadily, and walked away with an 11-0 victory.

The win was the ninth in a row for the Lady Cardinals (15-2, 7-0 NW1A), a winning streak that includes two wins over North Stokes and a 10-1 blowout of defending 4A state champion West Forsyth. East Surry can clinch both the No. 1 playoff seed from the conference and a share of the conference crown this evening against Mount Airy.

Four Lady Cardinal pitchers combined on a two-hitter against Bishop (9-7, 3-5). Autumn Lawson started the game and was perfect through four innings, striking out five. After she and her teammates pummeled Bishop for six runs in the top of the fifth, head coach Randy Marion gave the junior, who was also 3-for-3 with three RBI at the plate, the rest of the evening off. Three freshmen, Maggie Holt, Grace Kiser and Kelsey Heflin, each worked an inning to finish up the contest.

Bishop pitcher Anna Robichaud struck out 13 Lady Cardinal batters, but it was feast or famine for her, as the East Surry lineup also tattooed her offerings for 11 hits and seven earned runs.

All but one East Surry starter collected a hit in the victory, and sophomore Kristin Hicks homered as part of her 2-for-4 outing at the plate. Heflin and Kiser also collected a pair of hits, while Holt, Anna-Kate Badgett, Morgan Smith and Bethany Clayton all had one hit.

The Lady Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in their first trip to the plate, but there was no other score until East Surry picked up another run off Robichaud in the fourth. After the big fifth inning gave the visitors a comfortable lead, they scored one more in the sixth and two more in the seventh for the final margin.

Today’s game with the Lady Bears starts at 5 p.m. in Pilot Mountain. It is the last conference game for East until everyone returns from spring break, although the Lady Cardinals will play three non-conference games before hosting Atkins on April 25.

The Lady Cardinals’ Grace Kiser and her teammates routed Bishop McGuinness 11-0 on Tuesday, and East Surry can clinch no worse than a share of the Northwest Conference title and the No. 1 playoff seed if they beat Mount Airy today. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ES3.jpg The Lady Cardinals’ Grace Kiser and her teammates routed Bishop McGuinness 11-0 on Tuesday, and East Surry can clinch no worse than a share of the Northwest Conference title and the No. 1 playoff seed if they beat Mount Airy today. John Cate | The News

ES clubs Villains, now faces MA for conference crown