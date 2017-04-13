Lady Cards lock up share of NW crown

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Cardinals advanced to an unblemished 8-0 in Northwest 1A play after defeating Mount Airy 15-0 on Thursday night.

With the win, East Surry clinched no worse than a share of the conference title and also holds the tiebreaker for the No. 1 playoff seed by virtue of sweeping North Stokes.

To open up play, Mount Airy placed one runner on base in the first inning, but Kayla Hicks remained stranded during the Granite Bears’ first time at the dish.

Things were a bit different for the second-ranked Cardinals.

East Surry logged five runs during its first offensive opportunity. Bethany Clayton doubled to open the game. Kristin Hicks drove Clayton in for the game’s first score, tripling to left field. Maggie Holt guided Kristin Hicks home with her drive out to left center field. Sarah Marion collected a base hit and helped place runners on first and third for Kelsey Heflin’s first at-bat. Holt crossed home due to a throwing error that allowed Marion to collect third base, and would later come home with Heflin’s single. The Cardinal’s fifth run of the first inning came when Ally McCraw sent her first pitch to the center-field fence while Heflin was in position to score.

Mount Airy’s Dakota Hensley reached base by walk in the second, but a late inning ground out left her on base when the third out was obtained.

East Surry tacked on a whopping nine runs in the second inning, and after two complete the Cardinals led 14-0 and only needed one more to complete the game after three innings. Anna-Kate Badgett busted open the second inning with a solo shot out to center field for a triple, and Morgan Smith’s sacrifice-fly allowed Badgett to come home. The Granite Bears recorded two outs on the Cardinals before the next East Surry run was tallied. Kristin Hicks’ left-field line drive remained fair and went for a solo home run that improved the score to 7-0. Holt stepped up to the plate in the second and pounded out a triple with her shot to left field. Sarah Marion’s chopper scored Holt, and even with an 8-0 score, the Cardinals still saw more work that needed to be done. McCraw drove in two with yet again another Cardinal hit to left field. Jessica Clayton singled up the middle and arranged runners on first and second base for Allie Bruner. Bruner soon collected two bases as she brought in McCraw. Autumn Lawson stepped in the game and sent her first pitch of the night straight out to left field and over the fence for a three-run home run and a 14-0 lead for the Cardinals. Finally, the Bears recorded the third out and prevented East Surry from reaching double-digit runs in a single inning.

East Surry’s Grace Kiser went in to relieve Maggie Holt on the mound in the top of the third inning. The freshman threw a perfect inning, and this meant that Mount Airy had to keep East Surry off the board in its half of the third to avoid the 15-run rule.

The Cardinals went to the bottom of the third looking for only one more run to end the game and win the title. They did so with Heflin’s single with the bases loaded. After three complete innings, the Cardinals moved to a 16-2 overall mark and 8-0 in conference play.

The Granite Bears fell to an overall 3-13 mark and 2-6 in league play. Mount Airy will continue conference play and host Bishop McGuinness on April 25 at 5 p.m. East Surry will host Starmount on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup, also at 5.

The Lady Bears’ Abby Spencer gets ready to deliver a pitch for her team against East Surry. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0974.jpg The Lady Bears’ Abby Spencer gets ready to deliver a pitch for her team against East Surry. Hannah King | The News Dakota Hensley takes a lead off first base for Mount Airy in Thursday’s game at East Surry. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0984.jpg Dakota Hensley takes a lead off first base for Mount Airy in Thursday’s game at East Surry. Hannah King | The News East Surry’s Anna-Kate Badgett looks for a way home as she takes her mark at third base during Thursday’s game with Mount Airy. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0986.jpg East Surry’s Anna-Kate Badgett looks for a way home as she takes her mark at third base during Thursday’s game with Mount Airy. Hannah King | The News East Surry freshman Grace Kiser gets ready to deliver a pitch against the Lady Bears in the third inning on Thursday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0989.jpg East Surry freshman Grace Kiser gets ready to deliver a pitch against the Lady Bears in the third inning on Thursday. Hannah King | The News

