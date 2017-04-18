Lady Eagles outslug host Sauras

WALNUT COVE — The Surry Central Golden Eagles and the South Stokes Sauras each owned only two innings in which they scored any runs, but it was Surry Central whose sting hurt worse in the 6-2 conference win on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles left two on base in the first inning, and like the Sauras, were held scoreless, but when the page turned to the second, a Surry Central lead soon followed.

The Eagles logged two runs in the second inning and never gave up the lead. Taylor Coe saw runners on first and second when she stepped into the box in the second inning. Her double on a 1-2 count enabled her squad to bring in the game’s first run. Haily Robertson then drove in a teammate when her pop fly went slightly past the first baseman. Surry Central could have strengthened their 2-0 lead, but a double play from the Sauras concluded their time at the plate in the second inning.

South Stokes’ first of two runs on the night came in the bottom of the third inning, after a throwing error allowed the Saura on third base to cross home plate, but the one run was the only damage Surry Central sustained.

Surry Central fortified their slim lead in the top of the fourth inning, assembling a four-run frame. Haley Newman’s single allowed her to become the first Golden Eagle to begin baserunning in the inning. Taylor Coe came up big again when her full count allowed her to walk. Ema Coe’s chopper out to left field loaded the bases full of visitors for Sadie Williams. Surry Central only really needed a base hit, but smashed a drive to right field that drove in two runs. Before the play was dead, Ema Coe also claimed home thanks to a throwing error. The Golden Eagles tacked on one more run before the inning was finished. Hope Hinson sent a pitch to centerfield and allowed Williams to cross home.

After Surry Central’s big inning, pitcher Ema Coe did not allow a Saura to reach base by any means in the bottom of the fourth, and after four complete innings, the game was in favor of the Golden Eagles, by a 6-1 mark.

The second and final plate from the Sauras came in the bottom of the fifth when a early inning triple put a Saura into scoring position. She later scored on a sacrifice fly.

The 6-2 score would remain the final mark throughout the last two innings, and so Surry Central duly collected its second conference win of the season along with a 7-8 overall record.

Surry Central will travel to North Surry to continue league play starting at 4:30 on Friday.

Surry Central’s Haley Newman patrols first base during Tuesday’s win at South Stokes. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1045.jpg Surry Central’s Haley Newman patrols first base during Tuesday’s win at South Stokes. Hannah King | The News Lady Eagle catcher Savanah Atkins checks a runner at third base before getting ready to receive a pitch during Tuesday’s game. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1048.jpg Lady Eagle catcher Savanah Atkins checks a runner at third base before getting ready to receive a pitch during Tuesday’s game. Hannah King | The News Surry Central pitcher Ema Coe gets ready to deliver a pitch during Tuesday’s victory on the road at South Stokes. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1054.jpg Surry Central pitcher Ema Coe gets ready to deliver a pitch during Tuesday’s victory on the road at South Stokes. Hannah King | The News

Central has the bigger innings and takes 6-2 victory