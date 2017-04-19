Lady Cards deliver more goose eggs

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The state’s second-ranked 1A softball team continued to zero in on the opposition Wednesday night.

A visit from Starmount produced more of the same misery that the last two East Surry opponents endured, as the Lady Cardinals improved to 17-2 on the season with a 6-0 shutout of the visiting Rams.

East Surry has now shut out three consecutive opponents and has seven total whitewashes this season. The Lady Cardinals blanked Bishop McGuinness and Mount Airy in their two games last week.

With Starmount, the third-place team in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A, in town, East Surry wasn’t expecting a third straight mercy-rule win and sent No. 1 starter Autumn Lawson to the mound. Lawson went the distance, allowing just give hits while striking out six and walking one. The junior also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double.

East Surry only had four hits on the evening, but took advantage of the inability of the Rams (8-6 overall) to locate home plate. The Lady Cardinals drew eight walks, including three by freshman Maggie Holt, who never had an official at-bat because she hardly saw any strikes.

After the teams swapped scoreless frames for two innings, East Surry finally took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. The Lady Cards tacked on one run in each of the next two frames, then added two more in the sixth. Lawson tossed a scoreless seventh and the game ended as East Surry’s third shutout in a row.

The Lady Cardinals’ Anna-Kate Badgett collected two doubles and a sacrifice fly as part of her 2-for-2 outing. She drove in two runs. Allie Bruner went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Holt scored two of the East Surry runs, with Morgan Smith, Bethany Clayton, Grace Kiser and Kelsey Heflin plating the others.

Defensively, East Surry was perfect in 31 total chances on the evening.

With most of the Northwest Conference taking the week off for spring break, the Lady Cardinals will play another non-conference game tomorrow at Glenn, a member of the Piedmont Triad 4A Conference.

The Lady Cardinals' Autumn Lawson made it winter for Starmount's lineup on Wednesday afternoon, tossing a complete-game shutout over the Lady Rams. East Surry's Sarah Marion says 'no thanks' to this errant pitch in a game earlier this season.

No. 2 East Surry gets third straight shutout, 6-0 over Starmount