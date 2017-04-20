Lady Cards rally to down Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — The East Surry Lady Cardinals powered out an 8-3 victory over the Glenn Lady Cats of the Piedmont Triad 4A on Thursday night.

East Surry was not able to place a runner on base until Kristin Hicks walked to start the second inning, and was left on by the end of the Cardinals’ time at the plate. Thursday night’s first run and lead was owned by the Lady Cats in the bottom of the second inning, from a sacrifice fly to center field, but the one run was the only damage Glenn produced in the first two innings.

The visitors evened the score in the third inning, an inning where the bats came alive. Kelsey Heflin singled to get things going. Bethany Clayton followed with an infield chopper, and a strong defensive play might have caught her at first base. However, an overthrown toss to first base allowed her to reach and then advance to second.

The 1-1 tie only lasted throughout that half-inning. Glenn was able to log two more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead. However, there would be no upset of the state’s second-ranked 1A team on this evening. The fourth inning, as well as the rest on Thursday night’s contest, belonged to the Northwest 1A visitors as they were able to produce back-to-back three-run innings in their come-from-behind rally.

In the top of the fourth, East Surry was able to muster three quick runs that lifted them back on top of their hosts. Heflin stepped into the box, and with runners of second and third base, collected two bases with a shot past Glenn’s first baseman, tying the game again. Anna-Kate Badgett followed with more offensive success, driving a ball out to center field to bring Heflin home. After four complete innings, East Surry led 4-3.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Cardinals were able to match their previous inning’s production as they fabricated another three-run inning. Clayton’s base hit started things for the Cardinals, and a Morgan Smith bunt moved her to second. Autumn Lawson’s infield pop-fly could have been caught at third, but it wasn’t, and Clayton scored her team’s fifth run. Kristin Hicks strategically placed a pitch in the gap out in right field to set up runners on first and second base for Allie Bruner. Bruner then sent a pitch to centerfield, and with her double drove in another run. Another Glenn error, its third, was recorded, but this time the mishap was at the plate and allowed another East Surry run to be tallied. After five complete innings, East Surry’s lead had been stretched to four.

The Lady Cats retired the first two East Surry batters of the sixth, but the third was Clayton, who selected a pitch to power out and over the center field fence.

No other score was recorded from either squad throughout the remainder of the game, and the Cardinals came out victorious by an 8-3 finish. East Surry produced eight runs off of eleven hits, committed one error and left five on base. Glenn claimed three runs off of seven hits and logged five errors.

After Thursday night’s non-conference road-win, the East Surry softball program improved to 18-2 overall mark and still hold an unblemished 8-0 in conference action. The Cardinals will travel to Ronda to take on East Wilkes for a Saturday matchup at 2 p.m.

East Surry’s Sarah Marion gets ready to defend her third-base position as a Glenn baserunner gets ready to come home during the second-ranked Lady Cardinals’ win on Thursday evening. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1062.jpg East Surry’s Sarah Marion gets ready to defend her third-base position as a Glenn baserunner gets ready to come home during the second-ranked Lady Cardinals’ win on Thursday evening. Hannah King | The News East Surry’s Kelsey Heflin stands on second base during her big evening in the team’s win over Glenn on Thursday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1072.jpg East Surry’s Kelsey Heflin stands on second base during her big evening in the team’s win over Glenn on Thursday. Hannah King | The News